In a year in which it seemed the headlines were filled with endless negative and controversial news stories, I thought it might be a nice break in the action to report on something positive in 2020.
Extra Table is a feeding charity that I founded in 2009. We supply healthy food to mission pantries and soup kitchens all across the state. Beginnings don’t get humbler than the early days of Extra Table. It all started with a phone call from one local mission pantry that was feeding 800 families a month. They were completely out of food and called me to see if there was any way I could help them stock the shelves.
Out of that one phone call, an idea was born based on the premise – what if every business and home had an extra table where they could feed those in need. To be honest with you though, I wasn’t even sure if there was a hunger problem in Mississippi. So, I went on a fact-finding mission, visiting soup kitchens and mission pantries across the state and it didn’t take long to learn that there is a huge hunger problem in Mississippi.
What I learned is that almost 25% of the state suffers from what the government calls “food insecurity.” In Mississippi a quarter of the state’s children eat a school breakfast and a school lunch and then don’t eat again until the next day. There are also over 100,000 seniors who – at this very moment – are trying to figure out whether they can pay the light bill or go to the grocery store.
Extra Table’s initial working model was based on my experience in the restaurant world. In the early days, we used the purchasing power of foodservice distributors, and their distribution capabilities, to send food directly to Mississippi’s feeding agencies. Over time, Extra Table’s business model changed to where we often cut out the middleman these days and – along with our partners at CHOW Purchasing – acquire food directly from growers, canners, and suppliers and deliver it ourselves. By doing that we increased our effectiveness tremendously.
I could teach a master class on how to start and grow a nonprofit, though most of the class would be spent on how hard it is in the early years to gain footing and become effective. Growing a 501c3 is a very slow and arduous process. Around our eighth year we started seeing major growth. But in our 11th year, and in the middle of a global pandemic, we hit our stride.
The timing has to have been a God thing. When Mississippians needed food the most, Extra Table was set up and ready to deliver it to them. By almost all accounts, 2020 was a terrible year on almost every front, but when it comes to food insecurity, and feeding Mississippians in need, Extra Table saw unprecedented growth and success. We started the year delivering healthy food to 39 agencies in 32 counties. We ended 2020 by partnering with 62 feeding agencies in 49 Mississippi counties.
One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to Extra Table is that two of our core principles from day one have been that 100% of the money we raise for food is used to purchase food; and that the food we purchase will always be healthy food. The Extra Table model is unique. We operate on a shoestring out of a borrowed corner of my business office. There may be another statewide non-profit that operates with only two paid staff, but I would bet several paychecks that you couldn’t find one that is as effective.
Extra Table has gone from a steady crawl to an all-out sprint, but we are just getting started in Mississippi’s hunger battle. The future is bright as one of our main initiatives in 2021 will be reimagining the old and outdated canned food drive model. To learn how you can be a part of one of Mississippi’s fastest growing and most effective non-profits, go to extratable.org.
Onward.