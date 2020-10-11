On March 12, I was scheduled to fly to Spain with my wife, my best friend, his wife, a television production crew and 25 travel guests. We were going to lead our guests on a 10-day trek that was to start in Madrid and end in Malaga with Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville in between. The film crew was to shoot season six of our television program, “Palate to Palette.” The guests had signed up for the guided tour to all of the places I fell in love with on my journey to Spain in 2011.
They first traveled with us to Tuscany. Everyone enjoyed that trip so much they said, “Where are we going next?” So, we took them to Venice, Bologna and Milan. At the end of that tour they posed the question again and we took them to Rome, the Amalfi Coast and Naples. In between all of that, we embarked on a comprehensive tour zigzagging and crisscrossing my home state of Mississippi.
When these trips began, I knew I would have fun turning people on to the people and places I have met on my travels, but I never expected to make such meaningful and long-lasting friendships with the people who joined us. That was such a great bonus. We figured we must be doing something right because these friends kept wanting to pack their bags and sign on to eat and drink their way through these interesting and beautiful locales the way we do it on a locals-only basis.
Spain was not the only tour that we were hosting this year. The itinerary had us leaving Spain at the end of March and heading over to Tuscany where were we would lead three separate groups through that part of the world that we have come to know and love so well. This fall, we were scheduled to travel with three more groups, one to Rome, the Amalfi Coast, and Naples, and the two others to Tuscany.
And then 2020 happened, and we regretfully had to cancel or reschedule all seven of those tours.
Two of the spring Tuscany groups were rescheduled to just after Thanksgiving of this year which, earlier in March, seemed like a safe bet. We were told by some that we could slow the spread in 30 days, and many thought this thing would likely be cleared up by Easter, then Mother’s Day, then summer, then fall. But by May we finally figured that almost everyone was wrong about almost everything to that point and seemingly no one – not even the medical experts – could predict the future of this particular virus and its impact on the world. It’s not looking good for the two groups we rescheduled for after Thanksgiving, but my fingers are crossed, and I’m hanging onto a thread of hope, while developing contingency plans over the next few weeks.
Traveling has been such a large part of my life over these past several years as I have found myself spending three months each year in Italy. Recently, I spent some time contemplating these past several years and the time I have spent overseas and came to an unforeseen epiphany. European travel offers beautiful architecture, amazing history, and excellent food, but what I may appreciate more than anything is the people.
I have made such close and lasting relationships with the Europeans I have met over the last decade that those relationships seem to trump all of the typical things – buildings, palaces, museums – we originally traveled to Europe to see. It’s during these strange days that I miss my friends the most. I miss Annagloria and Enzo the owners of the villas in which we stay. They were the first Italians we met on our first trip to Tuscany years ago. We have gotten to know their children well. We have hosted them over here.
Many of these friends started out as people we hired to perform a task. But they quickly became close friends. Marina Mengelberg, a Dutch woman who lives in Tuscany, started out as a tour guide for our visits to Siena, but she and her two wonderful children have almost become a part of our family over the past few years.
It’s the loss of visits to my friend Dario Cecchini’s butcher shop and Fabio Picchi’s Teatro del Sale. It’s the pizza in the small restaurant in Tavarnelle. But it’s also the people we have come to know who work in those spots. I miss seeing our friend Paolo run himself ragged trying to serve every table in his restaurant while his mother slowly and methodically cooks all of the food in her tiny little kitchen.
The scenery is world-class in every corner of Italy, but the drivers who have been working with us for years such as Fabio, Gabriele and Federico make it fun and even more meaningful. I am ready to see – and spend time with – all of these people again.
In the end, I think it’s always the people. The restaurant business is not the food business, it’s the people business. The same goes for travel. My grandfather used to say, “A rich man has his first dollar. A truly wealthy man has his first friend.” He also used to say, “You can judge a man’s wealth not by the size of his bank account, but by the depth and breadth of his friendships.” When I first heard those statements as a teenager, I thought it was a pile of bunk. Today, I know he was spot on. I am a wealthy man today – not because I have a bunch of money in the bank (I don’t), but – because I have such deep and meaningful relationships at home and abroad. I am truly blessed.
Onward.