The only thing stronger than the appetite of a teenage boy is the appetite of several teenage boys. In my son’s last few years of high school, our house was the place where he and his friends met and hung out. It could have been because the layout in his bedroom was conducive to the video game setup. My wife and I would like to think that they hung out at our house because we were the cool parents – cool, not lenient or permissive. Likely the boys were there because of the easy access to copious amounts of food and the access to the kitchen inventories of several restaurants.
Now that they’re in college, their appetites seem to have intensified. I have spent the past three weekends with my college freshman son and his friends. Something has cranked those teenage appetites up into a higher gear. Even his friends who barely ate at all during high school are devouring the spreads we have put out on these football gamedays.
Yesterday, while watching my son and his new friend from Nashville scarf down a late breakfast, I thought back to my college days. I was dead-broke most of the time and had to work throughout a very long and storied college career.
Times were tough, but none more challenging than my sophomore year of college. My grades during my first two semesters were dismal and I had to do a lot of convincing and conniving to even talk my mother into allowing me to go back to college. I was taking full advantage of the social opportunities the new lifestyle away from home was affording me and had little interest in the reason I was there in the first place – to get an education.
One of the conditions in my going back to school was that I would need to purchase a meal ticket and eat in the college cafeteria to save money. My mother called the university to find out how much a semester’s tuition with a meal plan was going to cost and handed me a check for the exact amount.
College registration in 1980 was a much different process than the computerized college registration that my kids have experienced. Today, class schedules and payments are all done online. In my day, we went to the coliseum on campus and waited in long lines to collect punch cards for each course that was needed. At the end of registration there was a long line to pay the semester’s fees. I arrived at the table where all of the fees were to be paid and handed them the check my mother had written for the exact amount owed for tuition and meals.
“This check is too much,” the lady at the table said.
“Well, my mom called and was given this amount to cover the cost of tuition and a meal ticket.”
“We don’t do the meal tickets at this table. You have to go over there,” she said pointing to a table with a long line, about 50 feet away.
“But all I have is this one check,” I said.
“That’s OK,” she said. “We’ll take care of that,” and she reached into some type of lock box under the table and counted out five crisp 100 dollar bills into my open palm. “Just take this money over to that table and tell them you want a meal ticket for the semester.”
My eyes lit up. $500! I had never held that much money in my hand.
As I started the slow walk over to the meal ticket table, I began to have an internal conflict. The food at the cafeteria is probably not that good. I could go to the grocery store for the next three months and spread this money out over the course of the semester. Frozen chicken pot pies were three for a dollar.
I stopped halfway to the meal ticket table and took one final look at the money in my hand and then at the line waiting to buy a meal ticket. I knew it would be a mistake to walk away, but I was in the middle of a three-year period where I made tons of bad mistakes. What was one more going to hurt? The lure of cash in hand finally got to me, and I walked out of the building.
Within two hours I had talked myself into a new plan. I convinced myself that purchasing a new $500 Curtis Mathis television was a wiser move than spending all of that money on food for the rest of the semester.
The company is no longer in business, but at the time, Curtis Mathis was the top of the line, and had the best color picture of all. Who needed food? I had a really nice color TV.
My current girth might belie the fact I was once a starving college student, but it is true. It was never truer than the three months that followed the purchase of that TV.
I consider myself a fairly creative person, but never have I been more creative than in those subsequent months. I always slept late and missed breakfast. But I usually ate lunch. In those days there was a cafeteria-style steakhouse concept called Bonanza that offered kids’ meals for a dollar. I ate the one-dollar kid’s meal at Bonanza almost every day for lunch. At night I worked in the bar and drank free beer and ate chips.
When I got off work, I was always hungry. I had met a woman who worked at a local hamburger franchise. At midnight, at the end of her shift, she was supposed to throw all of the old sandwiches and fries into the garbage. This is standard operating procedure for restaurants.
So, I would leave beer in this girl’s car and then I would drive to the window and order a small soft drink just as they closed. She would hand me a bag of food that was headed to the trash can minutes earlier – no condiments, no selection, just a random grab bag of what was left at the end of the day.
Kid’s meals, beer, chips, and leftover late-night fast food, that is how I lived for an entire semester. My son doesn’t know how good he’s got it. Then again, my son is a much better decision maker than I was at that age. The TV ended up in a pawn shop somewhere. I wound up flunking out of college, which turned out to be a blessing, because I started working in restaurants and fell in love with the business.
A few years later, I stopped all of the partying and quit drinking, I went back to college and got a degree and opened my first restaurant just a little more than six years after I made the decision to buy a television instead of eating. I have made mistakes over the past 32 years, but probably none as idiotic as the TV-for-food decision.