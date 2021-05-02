NEW ORLEANS – This city is, unquestionably, one of the top five restaurant cities in America. I would imagine that if one were to poll national food critics New Orleans would be listed among the top three. To my taste – and I’ve eaten extensively in most of America’s top restaurant cities – New Orleans is number one. Period. No question. End of discussion.

For the past couple of decades, I have kept a running journal of my restaurant visits in New Orleans. I also keep a to-do list of new restaurants that I have yet to visit, and a separate list of restaurants that I plan to re-visit. I also field a lot of requests for restaurant recommendations in New Orleans. There are a few dozen restaurants that aren’t on any to-do or re-visit list because they are places that I frequent on a regular basis. The following is that list.

• Favorite Breakfast Spot:

La Boulangerie, 4600 Magazine St | laboulangerienola.com

Other breakfast joints I frequent:

Toast 5433 Laurel Street | toastneworleans.com

Willa Jean 611 O’Keefe Avenue | willajean.com

• Favorite Brunch Spot:

Paladar, 511 511 Marigny Street | paladar511.com

Other brunches I frequent:

Justine, 225 Chartres St. | justinenola.com

Brennan’s, 417 Royal Street | brennansneworleans.com

• Favorite Dinner Spot:

Brigtsen's, 723 Dante St | brigtsens.com

Other dinner spots I frequent:

La Petit Grocery, 4238 Magazine St | lapetitegrocery.com

Coquette, 2800 Magazine St | coquettenola.com

Lilette, 3637 Magazine St | liletterestaurant.com

Bywater American Bistro, 2900 Chartres St | bywateramericanbistro.com

August, 301 Tchoupitoulas Street | restaurantaugust.com

• Favorite Steakhouse:

Doris Metropolitan 620 Chartres St | dorismetropolitan.com

Other steakhouse I frequent:

Mr. John’s Steakhouse 2111 St. Charles Avenue | mrjohnssteakhouse.com

• Favorite Po-boy Shop:

Domilise’s 5240 Annunciation Street | domilisespoboys.com

Other po-boy shops I frequent:

Parkway Bakery and Tavern, 538 Hagan Avenue| parkwaypoorboys.com

R&O Restaurant and Catering, 216 Metairie-Hammond Highway | r-opizza.com

• Favorite Sandwich:

The Sam at Stein's Deli, 2207 Magazine St.

• Favorite Block for Food:

The Italian Barrel,1240 Decatur St | theitalianbarrel.com

Dian Xin, 1218 Decatur St | dianxinnola.com

El Gato Negro, 81 French Market Place | elgatonegronola.com

• Favorite Pizza:

Pizza Delicious, 617 Piety Street | pizzadelicious.com

• Favorite Burger:

Company Burger, 4600 Freret Street | thecompanyburger.com

• Favorite Thai Restaurant:

Sukho Thai, 2200 Royal St | sukhothai-nola.com

• Favorite Oyster Bar:

Pascal's Manale, 1838 Napoleon Avenue | pascalsmanale.com

• Favorite Atmosphere:

Seaworthy, 630 Carondelet Street | seaworthynola.com

• Favorite Off-the-beaten-path:

Rosedale, 801 Rosedale Drive | rosedalerestaurant.com

• Favorite Tacos:

Galaxie Tacos, 3060 St. Claude Avenue | galaxietacos.com

Other taco joint I frequent:

Val’s 4632 Freret | valsnola.com

• Favorite Gumbo:

Station 6, 105 Metairie-Hammond Highway | station6nola.com

Other gumbos I like:

Herbsaint,701 St. Charles Avenue | herbsaint.com

• Favorite Soup:

Shrimp and Squash Bisque at Brigtsen's, 723 Dante St | brigtsens.com

• Often-recommended restaurants:

Herbsaint 701 St. Charles Avenue | herbsaint.com

Cochon 930 Tchoupitoulas Street | cochonrestaurant.com

Pêche 800 Magazine Street | pecherestaurant.com

