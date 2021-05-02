NEW ORLEANS – This city is, unquestionably, one of the top five restaurant cities in America. I would imagine that if one were to poll national food critics New Orleans would be listed among the top three. To my taste – and I’ve eaten extensively in most of America’s top restaurant cities – New Orleans is number one. Period. No question. End of discussion.
For the past couple of decades, I have kept a running journal of my restaurant visits in New Orleans. I also keep a to-do list of new restaurants that I have yet to visit, and a separate list of restaurants that I plan to re-visit. I also field a lot of requests for restaurant recommendations in New Orleans. There are a few dozen restaurants that aren’t on any to-do or re-visit list because they are places that I frequent on a regular basis. The following is that list.
• Favorite Breakfast Spot:
La Boulangerie, 4600 Magazine St | laboulangerienola.com
Other breakfast joints I frequent:
Toast 5433 Laurel Street | toastneworleans.com
Willa Jean 611 O’Keefe Avenue | willajean.com
• Favorite Brunch Spot:
Paladar, 511 511 Marigny Street | paladar511.com
Other brunches I frequent:
Justine, 225 Chartres St. | justinenola.com
Brennan’s, 417 Royal Street | brennansneworleans.com
• Favorite Dinner Spot:
Brigtsen's, 723 Dante St | brigtsens.com
Other dinner spots I frequent:
La Petit Grocery, 4238 Magazine St | lapetitegrocery.com
Coquette, 2800 Magazine St | coquettenola.com
Lilette, 3637 Magazine St | liletterestaurant.com
Bywater American Bistro, 2900 Chartres St | bywateramericanbistro.com
August, 301 Tchoupitoulas Street | restaurantaugust.com
• Favorite Steakhouse:
Doris Metropolitan 620 Chartres St | dorismetropolitan.com
Other steakhouse I frequent:
Mr. John’s Steakhouse 2111 St. Charles Avenue | mrjohnssteakhouse.com
• Favorite Po-boy Shop:
Domilise’s 5240 Annunciation Street | domilisespoboys.com
Other po-boy shops I frequent:
Parkway Bakery and Tavern, 538 Hagan Avenue| parkwaypoorboys.com
R&O Restaurant and Catering, 216 Metairie-Hammond Highway | r-opizza.com
• Favorite Sandwich:
The Sam at Stein's Deli, 2207 Magazine St.
• Favorite Block for Food:
The Italian Barrel,1240 Decatur St | theitalianbarrel.com
Dian Xin, 1218 Decatur St | dianxinnola.com
El Gato Negro, 81 French Market Place | elgatonegronola.com
• Favorite Pizza:
Pizza Delicious, 617 Piety Street | pizzadelicious.com
• Favorite Burger:
Company Burger, 4600 Freret Street | thecompanyburger.com
• Favorite Thai Restaurant:
Sukho Thai, 2200 Royal St | sukhothai-nola.com
• Favorite Oyster Bar:
Pascal's Manale, 1838 Napoleon Avenue | pascalsmanale.com
• Favorite Atmosphere:
Seaworthy, 630 Carondelet Street | seaworthynola.com
• Favorite Off-the-beaten-path:
Rosedale, 801 Rosedale Drive | rosedalerestaurant.com
• Favorite Tacos:
Galaxie Tacos, 3060 St. Claude Avenue | galaxietacos.com
Other taco joint I frequent:
Val’s 4632 Freret | valsnola.com
• Favorite Gumbo:
Station 6, 105 Metairie-Hammond Highway | station6nola.com
Other gumbos I like:
Herbsaint,701 St. Charles Avenue | herbsaint.com
• Favorite Soup:
Shrimp and Squash Bisque at Brigtsen's, 723 Dante St | brigtsens.com
• Often-recommended restaurants:
Herbsaint 701 St. Charles Avenue | herbsaint.com
Cochon 930 Tchoupitoulas Street | cochonrestaurant.com
Pêche 800 Magazine Street | pecherestaurant.com