In 1993, President Clinton signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty that extends to children the rights to associate with whom they please and have access to all forms of media, among other head-scratchers. Thankfully, as of March  2023, the U.S. Senate has not ratified this nefarious document.

Newsletters

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at parentguru.com, johnrosemond.com.

Recommended for you