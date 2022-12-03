Gardeners have completed the summer “growing season," so let’s begin planning for next year.
According to the Backyard Gardener, 400,000 gardening injuries are treated each year in the emergency room. Safety while gardening is a “must” that is to be considered year-round. Now is the time for gardeners to not only ready their gardening tools for next year, but also also review how to garden safely.
First, the gardener should choose protective clothing for the body to prevent any harm, sunburn and injuries. Safety includes ear safety goggles to prevent hearing loss from loud gardening (machinery) noises. Gloves protect the hands from cuts and skin irritations. Sunscreen and insect repellent should be used to protect the gardener’s skin.
While it is difficult to think of extremely hot and humid temperatures in the fall and winter, summer temperatures can react negatively to medicines that the gardener might take. For this reason, the gardener, while planning for another year of gardening, should be informed of the reactions of medications to hot, summer temperatures.
Other practices for safe gardening include keeping water nearby to stay hydrated, taking needed breaks, and knowing the signs of heat stroke – lack of perspiration, headache, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and confusion.
Many gardeners never consider that tetanus, commonly known as lockjaw, is bacteria that can produce involuntary muscle spasms and tightness and make it difficult to breathe or swallow. Tetanus lives in the soil and can easily enter your body if you have a cut, nick, or puncture on your hand caused by a sharp gardening implement or thorny plant. Gardeners should be mindful that a tetanus vaccine is needed if the gardener has not received one in the past 10 years.
It is also very important for the gardener to know how to pace the rate of the physical activity needed for gardening. Setting realistic goals, as well as listening to their bodies, will ensure a healthy, productive gardening season.
LISA LUCIUS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.