It's easy to grow colorful salad greens in pots.

 Felder Rushing

I’m doing something fun, surprisingly easy, colorful, and nutritious for winter that I would have never dreamt of while growing up: sprouting beautiful salads. In pots.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

 

