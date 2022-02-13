SALTILLO – One weekend a month, a little studio on a county road in Saltillo opens its doors to the public for a two-day sale.
Customers can choose from ceramic chip-and-dip plates, coffee mugs, soup and cracker bowls, platters, fruit bowls, earrings, magnets, brooches – all made by the four family members who are the faces behind OK Clay.
Tim Kinard and his wife, Elizabeth Owen, started their business in 2017. Now their children, 7-year-old Hollis and her 5-year-old brother, Scout, also make items to sell.
"We're constantly trying to come up with unique ideas, something to draw people in, one-of-a-kind items," said Owen, who teaches art at Lawndale Elementary in Tupelo.
Owen and Kinard (that's where the OK comes from in OK Clay) met in 2002 while both were working on their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees at William Carey College in Gulfport.
"I can tell you the day we met, what she was wearing," Kinard said. "I was sitting with my professor, and she had come in looking for him. She walked in the door with patchwork bell-bottom pants, a Pac-man shirt, curly hair and glasses. Everything about that moment is just locked in for me."
Four years later, the couple married.
They lived in Memphis for a while, then Georgia, then Memphis again. During this time, both of them earned a Master of Fine Arts degree.
In 2016, when Owen was pregnant with Scout, the couple moved to Saltillo to be closer to Owen's family, and built a home on family land.
"Elizabeth's grandfather had a wood shop here," Kinard said. "It was like his hobby. He had a wood lathe, and he'd cut down trees from the land, dry them and make things, like lamps, or whatever struck his fancy."
After the grandfather died in 2000, the shop sat empty, and eventually developed leaks and fell in on itself. Owen and Kinard cleared the shop away, leaving only the concrete floor as a blueprint for their art studio.
Most of the wood for the walls is from recycled pallets, Owen said. Some of the shelves are made from cedar wood her grandfather milled, while a portion of a wall in the studio was reclaimed from Owen's childhood playhouse.
"If you ever want to meet your neighbors, build something weird, like a shop out of pallets," Kinard said. "Every one of them stopped by to see what we were doing."
Pottery classes
For the business, Owen makes ceramic earrings finished with gold luster, and uses a slab roller to make platters.
"I mostly create on the weekends during the kids' nap-time," she said. "And I'm out here a bit more in the summer."
Hollis and Scout make ceramic magnets and brooches, and Hollis has recently started making pinch pots.
"She says she wants to grow up to be an artist and work with her daddy," Owen said.
But most of the items in the studio are ones Kinard has hand-thrown on a pottery wheel.
"They say it takes 10,000 hours to get good at whatever you're doing," Kinard said. "I'm probably getting close to that number now."
When they first opened the studio, Owen said, they sold a lot of coffee mugs and chip-and-dip plates.
"But it was a different style then," Owen said.
"What the public wants is something new, so I'm always trying to bring something different to the table," said Kinard, who works in the studio full time. "I'm always hunting ideas and styles."
He makes sketches on paper for ideas for new pieces, and Owen looks over them and puts check-marks by the ones she likes.
"What I'm shifting to right now is something that's less perfect and more art nouveau, more organic," Kinard said. "I want to bring more life to the work with less strictness. I think I've gotten to the point now where I can let the reins loose a little bit."
One thing Kinard has wanted to do for a while is teach pottery classes in his studio. That almost happened in 2020, until COVID-19 mandated social distancing.
"Everybody that came in for the sale weekend would ask if I taught classes, and at first, I said no, but now I'm ready," he said,
On Tuesday evenings, he'll have a class for kids, and on Thursdays, he'll have one for adults. Once a month, he'll offer two special classes: one is date night, and the other is ladies' night.
But even those who don't want to take classes can still appreciate the family's pottery. Each month, they work to create a large inventory, and when they have enough pieces made, they pick a weekend and open their studio for a two-day sale. They post the dates on Facebook and Instagram.
This month, the sale began Saturday and continues today from noon to 5 p.m. at OK Clay, located at 784 CR 683 in Saltillo.
"I always feel like nobody is going to show up, but then 60 or 70 people will come through," he said. "I come up almost empty every time."