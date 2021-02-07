SALTILLO • When Josh Wilson and his wife found out they were expecting a baby, they started shopping for furniture for the nursery. But the couple didn’t like the prices they were seeing for the quality of the items being offered.
“That’s when I began to build furniture,” said Wilson, 38. “I’d been hobby woodworking since 2015. We were always the kind of people who fixed their own things. My dad farmed, and I helped him with fences, barns and shops. I’d go on mission trips with my stepdad, and we’d build churches and things. I was comfortable with tools.”
Wilson borrowed a table saw, and with his second-hand drill, he made a bookcase for the baby’s room out of pine boards from a home center.
“I found I really enjoyed doing it,” he said. “There’s satisfaction in learning a new skill and building a piece of usable, workable furniture.”
The ambitious Wilson then decided he wanted to build a dining room table for the home he shares with his wife, Alison, and three children.
“But I didn’t know how to build a table, so I did some smaller projects to learn and to get more comfortable so I didn’t mess up something as large as a table,” he said.
He finished the table, made of kiln-dried poplar, in November 2019, just in time for Thanksgiving.
As word about his skills got out among friends and family, Wilson found himself making things for others. The Houston native was building things in his spare time, working around his full-time job at Cooper Tire in Tupelo.
“When COVID came in March 2020, I got furloughed,” Wilson said. “They said don’t come back until we call you. The furlough was my opportunity to see what I could do. My wife and I had been praying about my making a career change.”
With free time on his hands, and needing an income, he started taking on small handyman-type jobs, doing whatever folks needed – breaking up gardens for planting, hanging shelves, fixing faucets, building fences, repairing roofs.
“I did things people can’t do, won’t do or don’t know how to do,” he said.
Cooper Tire called him back to work in June, and he went – for eight days.
“I decided I didn’t want to be the guy away from his family on nights and weekends,” he said. “I’d already decided I was going to retire at 55. But what kind of retirement would that be if my body was worn out from standing on a concrete floor 12 hours a day?”
Wilson formed a business specializing in his handyman talents – Josh of All Trades – and his craftsman skills – Wilson’s Woodworks.
At the shop behind his home in Saltillo, he makes custom cutting boards, charcuterie boards and grill scrapers from locally sourced wood. He also builds custom pieces, like kitchen islands and griddle covers.
“The grill scrapers are what everybody has been wanting lately,” he said.
He sells his handmade products at Farmhouse in Tupelo, Smith’s Nursery in Saltillo, South Market in Baldwyn and Belmont Pharmacy and Gifts.
Grill scrapers sell for $30. Charcuterie boards range from $75 to $100, and cutting boards are priced from $100 to $200, depending on the size and species of wood.
He uses pecan, walnut, cherry, maple, hickory, oak and hackberry for his products.
“I’m at a loss for words for the amount of success we’ve experienced in a short amount of time,” Wilson said. “For me, 2020 was a blessing – one of the greatest years of my life. I know other people had a lot of issues, a lot of loss. But we got to eat meals at the table as a family, spend time together because there were no ballgames to keep us busy. We got to slow down.”