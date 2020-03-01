SALTILLO • In June 2019, Stacey Stokes’ little rescue Schnauzer mix, Lemme, received certification to become a therapy dog.
Each week, Stokes and Lemme visit places such as Sanctuary Hospice House, Traceway Retirement Community, Generations Senior Living and Expynos Christian Academy where Lemme gives unconditional love to the elderly, the sick and children.
“A good therapy dog has to have the disposition to meet a stranger and be comfortable,” said Stokes, a retired physical therapist. “But it’s a lot of work for the dog.”
So last fall, Stokes decided to look for a second rescue dog to adopt and train for therapy. She contacted the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society and asked them to be on the lookout for a small dog that might be a good fit.
“I got a call from (volunteer) Chris Maynard that day and she said one had just come in,” Stokes said. “Then she told me the situation. The dog, Molly, had been taken from an abusive environment.”
Stokes couldn’t see Molly right away because of the poor shape she was in.
“They had to shave her because she was so matted,” Stokes said. “Her tail was matted to her leg. She was tied to a tree by a cable and it was imbedded into her hair, so they had to cut that out. She was infested with fleas. And she was very thin ... about 8 or 9 pounds underweight, which is a lot for a small dog. This didn’t happen overnight. This was long-term neglect.”
When Stokes met Molly for the first time, she wasn’t sure they were going to be a fit. She told TLHS she’d foster Molly for a couple of weeks and see what happened.
“When I picked her up, she went straight to the car, hopped in and looked at me like, ‘Let’s go home.’ I had her a day and a half and I called the shelter and said, ‘I’ll be up there to pay the adoption fee.’ That’s how quickly I knew,” Stokes said. “This is her forever home.”
Stokes has been working with Molly with the intention of her becoming a therapy dog, but the first priority has been building trust.
“You have to look past a lot of things because you don’t know what they’ve been through before, what situation they were thrown into or came out of,” said Stokes, 57. “When I saw her the first time, I thought, ‘You poor baby. How could anybody do this?’ But I saw in her eyes that she had love to give. We’re just a match made in heaven.”
The 3-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix has come a long way in just a few months. Early on she quickly learned four basic commands: sit, stay, come and down. She recently graduated from beginner obedience class at Awesome Dog Academy and will now head to an advanced class.
“I’ve been taking her to PetSmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s for part of her training,” Stokes said. “We go nearly every day to get her interacting with other people and get to her trust others like she does me.”
Foster program
Rachel Allred, director of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, said stories like Molly’s reinforce the success of the shelter’s foster program.
“Every animal that comes into our care can be adopted or fostered,” she said. “It used to be that we didn’t have every animal available for foster.”
Allred has a list of people who regularly volunteer to foster animals. The priority fosters are large breed dogs; medical cases; nursing moms, puppies and kittens; and puppies and kittens that need to be bottle-fed.
“We require a two-week commitment when people agree to foster, but we don’t like them to stay more than 30 days because then that human/animal bond is formed,” Allred said.
Anytime an animal is taken out of the shelter to be fostered, that means a space has opened up to take in another animal. In any given week, between 20 and 30 animals in the care of TLHS are being fostered.
“When you agree to foster an animal, we pay for everything,” Allred said. “We pay for vet care, medication, food, bowls, bedding, toys – everything they need. You don’t pay anything unless you decide to adopt the animal. Then you pay the adoption fee.”
While TLHS provides food, water and shelter for animals, it’s not an ideal environment for a pet.
“Fostering helps build trust between a human and an animal, it builds structure and it helps with mental stimulation,” she said. “It gives them a break from the shelter routine.”
The shelter is about to start a new foster program that will allow sleepovers or field trips for animals in its care.
“With this, if somebody can’t commit to foster for two weeks, they can ‘check out’ an animal for a day or a night or a weekend, just get them away from here,” she said. “That might mean taking them to the dog park or on a hike or just into their homes for a day or a night. It gives the animal a mental break and a chance to do something fun.”
Another benefit of the foster program is that it gives the shelter some insight into an animal’s behavior for a future owner.
“Fosters take notes for us,” Allred said. “They can tell us how the animal acted in a public setting, if it’s a good car rider, can it walk on a leash, does it interact well with other animals, does it like to chase squirrels. This is a really valuable program and we need people to support it.”
Nobody has to convince Stokes about the benefits of the foster program. She has 24 pounds of fuzzy, wiggly proof in her Saltillo home.
“I’m so proud of how far Molly has come in a short period of time,” Stokes said. “We have put in countless hours, but we both love it. I pull that harness out and she goes to jumping. She’s ready.”