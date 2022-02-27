When it comes to garden favorites, it’s tough to beat perennials. A perennial is a non-woody plant that lives for more than two years and typically dies back as the result of hard frosts. It then emerges in the spring from the ground or from remnants of woody stems. Some perennials retain foliage year-round and in warmer regions are considered evergreens amid seasonal change. In contrast to their annual cousins, these long-lived jewels grace a garden without fail for years.
As multi-talented performers, perennials fill several roles in the garden: star, supporting player, or chorus member, and with versatility they alternate taking center stage as they grow through the season. These reliable plants can be orchestrated to play symphonies of seasonal color that delight and inspire. For an extensive but not exhaustive list of perennials for our zone visit http://extension.msstate.edu and search perennials.
Unlike annuals, which demand only one season’s worth of attention, perennials' come-back personalities require a more sustained focus. Many gardeners mistakenly believe that perennials promise low maintenance and are a plant-and-forget package. While some plants feature easy growing personalities, shrugging off disease or unfurling self-cleaning blooms, most perennials need attention. Ongoing care such as staking, removing spent flowers, soil building, cutting down spent stalks, and dividing, makes perennial gardening a multitasking delight, plus a great calorie-burning workout.
Diversity also earns perennials a faithful following. Lacy, strappy, chunky, wispy – choose an adjective and there’s a perennial leaf to match. No matter the growing conditions, plan a garden around deep shade, standing water, desert heat, a steep slope, or heavy clay soil, and you’ll find the perfect perennial. In outdoor living settings, perennials dress views with seasonal charms that may include flowers, fragrance, or butterfly-attracting blooms. When you design a perennial garden, avoid the temptation to overcrowd young plants and instead plan for growth.
In the long run, perennials are worth any extra effort you make to learn, plan, or tend. When you arrange a planting that combines individual perennials into a harmonious blend of color, texture and bloom, you’ll savor the beauty and discover the inspiration only perennials can give.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.