Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

Like any cat I’ve ever known and loved, Bathory had many names.

IMG_20220415_174749.jpg

Here's a photo of Bathory sassing me while also sitting atop my scooter, Skeeter, just like she knew she wasn't supposed to. What a jerk. 
Baby Bunkles in a Blanket.JPG

Here's baby Bathory wrapped in a quilt. Just look at that face. It's the only thing that made that little jerk tolerable. 
Me and Baby Bunkles.jpg

Here's a photo of a longhaired version of my cradling that little monster like a precious baby. 

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times.

