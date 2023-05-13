Like any cat I’ve ever known and loved, Bathory had many names.
Bunkles.
Bunk.
Bunkle Bee.
Bunkle Bear.
Little Brown.
Brown Town.
Over our 13-ish years together, I called her each of these, plus many far fouler things.
But in my heart, she was always Trash Cat.
At first, I wanted nothing to do with the young cat Mandy’s coworkers had dug out of the garbage outside her workplace. It didn’t really matter to me how cute Mandy claimed the cat to be, or that no one else at work wanted to take the poor thing. Prognostications about the brindled cat’s impending starvation did little to open my heart. We already had a cat, Flannery, and a dog, LP. Plus, we’d lost our other cat, Bradbury, sometime back. I was to blame for it, and I was reluctant to add another critter to our mix.
At least, that's what I claimed. With years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious I knew what the result of telling Mandy something along the lines of, “Fine, you can bring her home until we find somewhere else to go with her” would be. It meant we were keeping her.
We named her Bathory, after Countess Elizabeth Bathory de Ecsed, a 16th century Hungarian noblewoman infamous for being the namesake of a pioneering Swedish black metal band and also for possibly killing hundreds of young girls so that she might bathe in and drink of their blood and, in turn, enjoy an eternal but sticky life.
She did not.
Like the countess, the feline Bathory was a hellion. She was quick to hiss and quicker to claw, although I suspect the latter’s diet contained less blood.
But, boy, was she ever adorable. She had one of those cat faces that looks like Mother Nature took your standard-model cat and pressed a potato masher right against its nose. Each of her yellowish-greenish eyes was roughly the size of my fist, and she was a constant source of noise — meows, mews, squeaks. She talked incessantly about everything and about nothing. Just wanted to hear herself, I suppose. I can relate.
That little trash cat was a hateful thing, particularly toward Flannery. Understand, this wasn’t a situation in which our longtime pet held some kind of resentment toward the newcomer, at least not outwardly. Flannery is about as sweet as a cat can be. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her hiss or growl, even in her younger, sprier years.
So, it’s not as if Bathory was mercilessly bullied upon arrival. And yet, she hated Flannery with a passion I’ve yet to see matched in the work of any artist, no matter how prolific. She dedicated much of her life to that hatred … so much so that it became a defining part of her personality. Flannery couldn’t enter the same room as Bathory without the latter loosing a continuous low rumble. As the gap between the two narrowed, the more fervent Bathory’s complaints became. Eventually, they would devolve into a fit of spits and spats and hisses, which would continue as Bathory fled the room, the elder feline quietly bathing a dozen feet away, oblivious to all of it.
God help you if you attempted to interact with Bathory during these hysterics. That was a surefire way to get a handful of claws, teeth or a combination of the two.
Bathory didn’t reserve her hatred for her fellow felines. My parents, who love all God’s creatures, could barely touch her. And even those among us Bathory did like were rarely rewarded with unsolicited shows of affection. Mandy and I would often look at each other in wide-eyed amazement during those infrequent times in which Bathory would decide to grace one of our laps with her presence.
Yet, despite my initial reservations about welcoming her into our small family, she liked me. I returned that affection. She’d let me pick her up and cradle her like a baby, belly to the sky and arms reaching up to my face. I’d walk around with her in my arms, scratching the back of her neck, and she’d just talk and talk and talk. I’d whisper to her — tell her she was a worthless trash cat and that she wouldn’t go for 50 cents on the black market — and be rewarded with the low, almost imperceptible whir of purring. It brought me so much joy.
I’ve missed her every one of the few days she’s been gone from our lives. I likely will for many more.
Farewell, Trash Cat. You were awful, and I loved you.
