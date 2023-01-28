It started as a whim. It ended as a quest. A quest that probably added 5% to my total body mass index, an inch to my waistline, and almost put me in a diabetic coma. But it’s what I do. I eat for a living. When it comes to king cake, I took one for the home team.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for King Cake Bread Pudding at robertstjohn.com.

 

