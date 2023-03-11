djr-2023-03-11-liv-column-felder-p1

Salad lettuces thrive now in pots.

 Felder Rushing

Stop pining for what is yet to come – seize the day in the garden.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you