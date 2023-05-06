Every home gardener wants their vegetable garden to flourish. For that growing concept to move from dream to reality, the best plant varieties should be selected. Residents of Northeast Mississippi are not left in the dark about what grows best in our soil.
Mississippi State University Extension Service has worked diligently for years to research Southern vegetable varieties that are resistant to disease and productive for our area. A vast amount of usable plant information can be found on their website.
Check out Publication 3616, “Mississippi Vegetable Gardener’s Guide” and Publication 3744, “Variety Recommendations for Mississippi Vegetable Gardens.”
Looking at the subject of tomatoes, for example, you will learn from MSU Extension that tomatoes fall into two main categories – determinate and indeterminate.
Determinate tomatoes stop setting fruit when top growth reaches about 4 feet. Most of their fruit ripens over a two-week period. Then, the plant stops producing fruit and dies. This tomato grows well in large containers. Determinate varieties include Celebrity, Mountain Pride and Mountain Spring.
Indeterminate tomatoes grow, flower, and produce fruit throughout the growing season until the first fall frost kills the plant. Given their long growing season, indeterminate tomatoes can grow as high as 12 feet tall, although 6 feet is typical. Because of their size, they also require very sturdy staking or caging over the course of the season. Indeterminate varieties include Better Boy, Marian, Park’s Whopper and Sweet 100.
Read the label when you purchase tomato plants, for disease resistance is indicated by a series of letters, V, F, N and T. The V indicates resistance to verticillium wilt, F for fusarium wilt, N for root knot nematodes and T for tobacco mosaic virus. Take home the plants with the most letters after their name.
While growing tomatoes might seem a challenge, the promise of that first slice of a fresh tomato will overcome any hesitancy in planting.
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.