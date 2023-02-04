Apathy is its own reward.
Learning not to care has been one of my biggest areas of growth the past few years. I’ve chilled out quite a bit. For example, when someone cuts me off in traffic, I rarely honk and cuss them any more while tailgating. I usually just get on the brakes and sigh. Escalating the situation certainly won’t help anything.
I saw a video the other day of a Cowboys fan going all Mike Tyson on his TV during the playoff loss to the 49ers. I’ve never punched a TV, but I did used to get upset if my favorite team lost. I don’t even have favorite teams these days, except for the St. Louis Cardinals, but my emotional connection to the team has diminished almost completely.
When I was a young writer and would receive an email critical of my work, I would passionately defend myself, often exchanging several messages with the reader. Nowadays, I just laugh and hit the delete button – unless they say something factually wrong, because apathy has done little to suppress my urge to correct people.
In fact, one of the few things that will still fire me up is someone using grammar and punctuation incorrectly. It’s astounding how many folks think “lose” is spelled “loose,” or capitalize Words that are not proper Nouns, or have zero concept of proper comma usage. I know several professional writers who can’t figure out the comma thing. These unwashed heathens will write compound-complex sentences with nary a comma, and it makes me want to break my laptop over my knee, Bo Jackson style.
Other than that, I’m able to keep my temper below boiling level. This is good for my mental health, which should come with one of those warning labels that reads, “Fragile: Do Not Drop."
It’s not that I don’t hold strong opinions or feel passionately about certain things, it’s just that I see no need to advertise it. Maybe it’s more stoicism than apathy, but the less I react to what happens in life, the more in control I feel about how people view me. True, I will occasionally post something on social media that reveals something of myself, but mostly I just keep scrolling. Might cuss a Twitter idiot (a.k.a. Twidiot) in my head, but I will rarely reply, because it’s not like I’m going to change their mind.
Twidiot: “VaCcInEs ArE dAnGeRoUs!!!”
Me: “No they’re not, idiot.”
Twidiot: “You know what, you have completely altered my viewpoint. I’m so sorry for being an idiot.”
Yeah, it doesn’t work that way.
I prefer to let people stew in their own stupidity (unless they mix up there/their/they’re). I wasn’t always that way, but I began paying attention to people much smarter than me and how they handled such situations. I’ve learned that the best response is often no response.
I’ve always had a natural aversion to conflict, but I also had a short temper growing up. So I had to work a little to achieve my indifference to relatively trivial things. But it comes easy now.
I know Elie Wiesel said, “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.” But I’m not talking about relationships here. When I love someone, I’m all in, but I’ve also learned not to waste my time on people who can’t make the time to love me back. That’s not indifference or apathy, it’s self-care.
