My feet hurt.
This is because I spent last weekend walking around the French Quarter in New Orleans with my girlfriend, who is a self-described “chihuahua on crack” – and that’s when she’s ON her meds. I’ve never seen her off her meds, but I’m told it’s akin to Scrat – that squirrel from the “Ice Age” movies – frantically darting to and fro trying to gather up all his acorns, an indistinguishable blur making strange squeaking noises.
I told Missie that the last time I did this much walking, I developed a bulging disc in my neck. That was 2013, Disney World, and, no, I never want to go back. It was not magical.
We were in NOLA for a Mardi Gras party – the Krewe of Tucks ball. I proved my undying love for Missie by letting her dress me as a cowboy alien, with shiny silver pants and a matching shirt, plus a duster and a cowboy hat with antennae on top. And some really funky sunglasses.
She wore a short silver dress covered in sequins, silver tights, a blue wig, blue lipstick, and, of course, antennae. In keeping with our human personas, she was the much sexier alien.
Most people did not give us a second look as we walked down Tchoupitoulas Street to the party. Weird is normal in New Orleans, which is one reason I love it. You can be whatever version of yourself you want to be without fear of others looking sideways at you.
Normally, being decked out in such a ridiculous costume would make me extremely self-conscious. Such insecurities are stripped away the moment you set foot in that city. It also helped that I was with Missie, who manages to have high standards without sitting on a high horse, and could not possibly care less what total strangers think of her.
She makes me feel comfortable in my own skin, which is a new sensation for me. She accepts my shortcomings and accentuates my strengths.
Some of Missie’s friends were also in town for the ball, including Gina and Paquita. Gina was Missie’s sorority big sister, and Paquita is Gina's partner of 20-plus years. I first met them last year when we visited them in Chattanooga, and I hit it off especially well with Paquita.
She’s a tall drink of water, a former model turned teacher with a sharp, playful wit and a huge heart. She’s like that really cool kid in school with whom everyone wants to be friends, not necessarily because they’re cool, but because of how fiercely they love and care for others.
All of Missie’s friends like me – “so far,” Paquita said with a wink. I hope I never give them reason to feel otherwise.
Missie’s friends are very protective of her, partly because she’s endured a lot of heartache in her life. In fact, she has every excuse to never get out of bed, but that’s not her style. She continues to charge straight ahead, and she’s teaching me to do the same.
I just wish it didn’t involve so much walking.