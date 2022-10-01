Have you ever made vermicompost? Vermicompost is a peat-like material produced by earthworms, insects, and associated microorganisms as they process organic waste materials. As composted organic wastes decompose, by the actions of the earthworms, insects, and mixed bacterial and fungal populations, a highly treasured product is produced that is commonly referred to as “worm castings.”
A small amount will have a huge impact on plant growth. When added to garden soil, it improves structure, porosity, aeration, drainage, and moisture-holding capacity. This compost is like “black gold” in the home garden.
Vermicomposting is a fun project for children. Take a look online at MSU Extension’s short film, “Gardening with Wiggle.” In this educational video, an explanation is given of the simple construction of a worm box, using a plastic shoebox, newspaper, kitchen scraps, and red wiggler worms. Worms can be found at most bait shops or pet stores.
Punch ventilation holes in the top of the shoebox, so the worms can breathe. Fill the container about half-full of finely torn shreds of newspaper. Moisten the paper lightly with water and toss in vegetable and fruit scraps, torn into small pieces. Avoid adding meat, oils, or smelly vegetables, like cabbage or broccoli. Top the food scraps with about 10 to 12 wiggly worms. Sprinkle additional moist shredded newspaper over the top of the worms.
When adding more vegetables later, as the contents compact, be sure to keep a layer of shredded newspaper on top of the mixture. Replace the perforated lid on the box. Keep your worm box in a shaded spot that is moderate in temperature. Too cool or too hot a location does not work well for this project.
In about a month of careful worm farming, the busy-at-work worms will have turned the paper and scraps into nutrient-rich soil. Turn the entire box contents onto a plastic sheet and remove the earthworms to use in a repeat session of shoebox composting.
The “black gold” compost does not replace fertilizer, but it will boost plant growth by adding life back into the soil and improving nutrient absorption and availability. Apply only about one-fourth to one-half cup around the base of your vegetables or flowers when planting, for a jolt of growth serum.
Check out Mississippi State University Extension Pub. 2663, “Vermicomposting for the Mississippi Gardener.”
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.