When adding vegetable and fruit scraps to the worm box, avoid smelly vegetables, like cabbage and broccoli.

Have you ever made vermicompost? Vermicompost is a peat-like material produced by earthworms, insects, and associated microorganisms as they process organic waste materials. As composted organic wastes decompose, by the actions of the earthworms, insects, and mixed bacterial and fungal populations, a highly treasured product is produced that is commonly referred to as “worm castings.”

SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

 

