How to tell you’ve turned into your dad and/or you’re getting old.
• You grunt every time you sit down or stand up.
• Sitting on the floor is a non-starter because trying to stand back up could lead to a lengthy hospital stay.
• Sitting on metal bleachers too long makes everything below the waist go numb.
• When you’re lying in bed, your arms fall asleep before you do.
• When leaving point A, you try to guess precisely what time you’ll arrive at point B – and get miffed when you’re off by more than two minutes.
• You say things like, “Fiddlesticks and Tom Walker!” when you’re miffed.
• You use words like “miffed.”
• You walk into a crowded bar and wonder if it’s adhering to state fire marshal capacity guidelines.
• You start wearing sweaters for no discernible reason.
• You pull a shoulder muscle taking off your sweater.
• When pumping gas, you round up to the nearest dollar.
• You have to regularly consult UrbanDictionary.com to understand what the youths are saying. And then you try to speak their language. “Stay off my steez or you’ll get yeeted, no cap!” And then the youths roll their eyes at you.
• You like to throw rocks at squirrels. Or maybe that’s just me.
• You firmly believe that music peaked as an art form during your youth and all the new stuff is trash.
• You’re still not sure of the difference between a modem and a router. It’s just “the WiFi.”
• You refer to anyone under the age of 35 as “a kid.”
• You don’t understand why people find Jimmy Fallon funny.
• You say things like, “Working hard or hardly working?”
• Your favorite piece of advice is, “Don’t take any wooden nickels.”
• Your sneeze sets off car alarms and gives dogs heart attacks.
• You think goatees are still in style.
• Someone two counties over utters the word “rectum” and you suddenly burst through their door yelling, “RECTUM? DAMN NEAR KILLED ‘EM! HAHAHAHA.”
• You spend way too much time in the toilet paper aisle trying to decide which brand provides the best value.
• You’ve stopped sucking in your beer gut because you’ve realized no one’s fooled.
• You are a master of opening pickle jars.
• You arrive everywhere insanely early.
• You say things like, “This house has good bones.”
• You take selfies in your car. With your sunglasses on. And then make it your profile picture.
• When driving at night, you can tell an oncoming car’s make and model just by its headlights/parking lights design.
• You talk way too much about how you just love your mattress.
• You launch Netflix or Hulu and then just browse for 30 minutes, unable to commit – just like when you used to go to Blockbuster.
• Whenever the cashier has trouble ringing up an item, you say, “Guess that means it’s free, haha.”
• You start winking at everyone you meet for some reason.
• When you meet a friend’s kid for the first time, you say, “Favors his mother – thank goodness! Haha, no cap.”