Groundhogs can be seen waddling about the north Mississippi countryside in late February or March.

According to Punxsutawney Phil, that legendary weather prognosticator, winter is supposed to linger awhile, but this portly marmot’s forecast is not necessarily foreboding. Coming home to convalesce after a medical procedure, the winter landscape adorned with a sporadic daffodil or two was lovely. Even the persistent gray of the skies and the intermittent cold rain were comforting. Punxsutawney Phil in northern Pennsylvania climbed back down into his snug, warm burrow with nary a complaint to wait for balmier weather. And far away in a snug bungalow in north Mississippi, a love for home dispelled the gloom of a winter’s day.

