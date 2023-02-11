According to Punxsutawney Phil, that legendary weather prognosticator, winter is supposed to linger awhile, but this portly marmot’s forecast is not necessarily foreboding. Coming home to convalesce after a medical procedure, the winter landscape adorned with a sporadic daffodil or two was lovely. Even the persistent gray of the skies and the intermittent cold rain were comforting. Punxsutawney Phil in northern Pennsylvania climbed back down into his snug, warm burrow with nary a complaint to wait for balmier weather. And far away in a snug bungalow in north Mississippi, a love for home dispelled the gloom of a winter’s day.
Many local folks associate groundhogs only with more northern climes and the annual Groundhog Day festival, but groundhogs can also be found in north Mississippi, and after spending the winter hibernating in burrows bordering farmlands and pastures, these marmots, oversized rodents, can be seen waddling about the countryside in late February or March to welcome spring.
The burrows of groundhogs have several entrances. Each burrow has a chamber in which to nest and a hole for reconnaissance from which to espy a potential predator such as a coyote, fox, owl or dog. Should a potential predator approach, the groundhog guard on duty will give a high-pitched whistle to alert the other groundhogs in residence. When the burrows are abandoned, other animals, including skunks, possums and rabbits, will frequently take up residence.
Groundhogs are primarily herbivores and usually dine on clover, dandelions and grasses, but occasionally a groundhog will be tempted by a farmer’s corn crop or the vegetables from one’s garden, and then of course, his charm is diminished.
Since Phil saw his shadow and will be retiring for six more weeks of welcome respite from the recent excitement, this rodent does not apologize for his less-than-svelte physique. He nonchalantly just waddles on back to his burrow to continue hibernating and obtaining sustenance from his ample body fat and warmth from his thick coat of fur.
Farmers and gardeners may not put out the welcome mat for Phil, but Groundhog Day is indeed worth celebrating. It is an annual observance with a minimum of hoopla. On Groundhog Day, there are no gifts to wrap or lavish dinners to serve. On this holiday, the roly-poly rodent is the main attraction, and the rest of the year Phil shuns publicity, which in our world, is rather refreshing.
On February 2, 2023, Phil went back to his domicile. No one really cares if this pudgy marmot flunked meteorology or not. Once impatient for spring and all its inherent glory, the fickle month of February used to be frustrating, but not this year. Winter may linger, and that is fine. Every day is beautiful. Phil is back at home, and so am I.
