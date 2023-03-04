It’s February in the Pine Belt of South Mississippi. It’s 82 degrees outside, the azaleas are blooming, and the crawfish are in season. I’m not stupid enough to think that spring is already here, but it sure feels like it today.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Leg of Lamb with Raspberry Mint Chutney at robertstjohn.com.