The unknown is usually more interesting than the known, and more daunting, which might explain why I loved the show “Unsolved Mysteries” as a child. Robert Stack describing a perplexing crime scene or a possible alien abduction gave me more chills than any monster on the screen. This is what mysteries do – provide an air of suspense that will abate only once a definitive answer is found.

BRAD LOCKE is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com