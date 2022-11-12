It was hard — stretched out on the concrete as I was, and my beloved scooter, Skeeter, on its side a dozen or so feet away — to consider myself particularly fortunate. In hindsight, I suppose I was.
So too, I suppose, was the lady who ran me over with her car. At the time, however, she was, like me, understandably upset.
“I’m so sorry!” she said a few dozen times as she hovered over my prone body, splayed out in the middle of the street. Given the frantic nature with which she offered this apology, I took it to be genuine.
“It was an accident!” she clarified. “I didn’t mean to!”
It was good information to have. Although I can’t off the top of my head think of any specific things I’ve done to create enemies, I can’t rule out the possibility that I’ve inadvertently wronged some people over my 41 years on this planet. Someone may be out there who would gladly see me flattened by a mid-2000s sedan less than a mile from my house. Still, it was good to know the one who came closest to doing so had no malice in her heart at the time she cut across the turn lane in which I was stopped and smashed Skeeter’s nose and threw me to the ground.
I believe my response was something along the lines of, “Aaaargh, my leg!” or “Oh, God! Oh, God!” or maybe just a protracted groaning sound. My memory of the specifics are a bit fuzzy.
After apologizing a ton of times and explaining the accidental nature of what had happened nearly as much, she inquired about her next steps.
“What do I need to do? What do you want me to do? What can I do?” she chanted at the twisted husk of battered limbs and embarrassed agony that lay before her.
“I suggest you call 911,” I said. Well, after a few more moans and calls to a higher power, that is.
Seconds after making that call, an ambulance — lights off and siren silent — rolled up to the scene.
I fought through the pain long enough to groan, “That was quick,” before returning to my chorus of moans.
The EMR who sauntered up was calm and affable.
“What happened here?” he said.
Between the two of us, the driver and I managed to relay the story of how I came to be on the ground.
“Are you hurt?” he wanted to know.
I made a deep hissing sound as I moved my right leg, which seemed to be the part of my body giving me the most grief.
“Maybe,” I said.
“Let’s get you up and in the back of the ambulance.”
As he helped me to the back of the vehicle, the EMR explained he wasn’t actually responding to our call, but had instead been a guest of a “touch-a-truck” program at a nearby elementary school and had just happened upon us.
Lucky day for me, I guess.
After I’d settled into the ambulance and removed my helmet, the paramedic questioned me about the source of any pain … all of which seemed to be located on my upper right thigh, unfortunately close to my nether regions. It burned like fire any time I tried to move it suddenly.
“You’re not going to like it,” I told him.
After some poking and prodding, the EMR seemed confident I was not gravely injured. By that time, the responding EMRs had arrived to question me anew, as had the local police.
“So how fast were you going?” one of them wanted to know.
“I wasn’t.”
“When we heard it was a car versus motorcycle, we thought it would be a lot worse,” he informed me. ““You were lucky.”
Poor Skeeter, on the other hand, not so much. Although visually not as roughed up as it could have been, the scooter’s front wheel was locked in place, making it impossible to roll in a straight line. The police helped me move it off the street and into a nearby driveway.
“You going to be OK?” one of them said.
My leg was aching, but movable. My house, only a few streets away, was within limping distance if I could figure out a way to get Skeeter back there.
“I’ll be OK,” I told them.
“You know somebody with a truck who can help you carry that thing?”
“I’ll find someone, I’m sure,” I said.
Moments later and alone with my banged-up, inoperable scooter, I considered whom I might call to give the two of us a lift.
A van pulled up alongside the road.
“Adam?” the driver — a friend I hadn’t seen in a while — asked.
Lucky me, I thought.
