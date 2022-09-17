djr-2022-09-17-liv-column-felder-p1

This whimsical gnome lets neighbors know a "Determined Independent Gardener" lives on the premises.

 Felder Rushing

Hard-core gardeners often color outside the lines, don’t always fit in neatly. It may help with neighborly relations to literally spell out what we are attempting, make intentions more obvious.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

