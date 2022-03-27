It’s officially spring! It’s been a long COVID winter, and let’s face it, we could all use a change.
A quick way to embrace this new season is to connect your décor with nature's beautiful colors by using creative arrangements of flowers and live plants. Have a farm table? Mix daffodils, hyacinth, and tulips in a big, vintage wooden trough and pack it with live moss. Have a large glass vase? Cut fresh forsythia or other blossoming branches to bring a splash of color to any room. Want a more spontaneous look? Arrange simple greens with fresh flowers in casual containers. Simplest of all, display a large white mixing bowl filled with lemons or another colorful fruit.
Simple changes made to your décor can be beautiful. An easy refresh is to rearrange a bookcase or shelf using different books and/or accessories and include a few small potted plants. Even if the plants are artificial they'll seem to breathe new life into your home.
While you’re rearranging, consider rotating your artwork to different locations for a fresher perspective. Hang wall art that emphasizes themes of growth and brightness, then whenever you notice them they'll give you a gentle uplift. Want to be daring? Add a large, bold piece of art; it will transform and shape the character of your room in a surprising way.
If decorating doesn’t come naturally for you, try this – walk around a room and try to see it from multiple viewpoints. Then change the energy of the room by moving your furniture around. By rearranging furniture and switching out your darker winter accessories for lighter, brighter ones, you’ll help enliven your space. Give it a try. Even if you just shuffle your favorite accessories around, you’ll notice an immediate shift in the room’s energy.
Because windows are natural filters of light, expose yours to lighten and brighten your home. Wash the windows inside and out; their sparkle will instantly take away dormant winter's slumber. Open your curtains wide and bring the outdoor view inside. Connect your décor with nature’s beauty.
Lastly, spring cleaning is a perfect time to remove your weakest décor pieces. Get them out of the house and replace them with items that are more supportive of how you wish to live. Reset your décor. Life is too short to live with things you no longer care about. If it’s been longer than a decade since you’ve updated your décor, perhaps it's time to replace some of your lighting or window treatments. Changes that lighten and enliven your rooms automatically cast your home in a more attractive glow.
Live well – live in beauty!