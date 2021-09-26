As I stared at the mountain before me — an unstable tower of soiled T-shirts, balled button-ups, unwearable unmentionables and roughly 1,274 filthy socks — I struggled to comprehend reality as I knew it.
“It’s not possible,” I muttered to myself, eyes drifting ever upward. “I just did laundry on …”
It seemed like only yesterday I’d tackled a load or two. Possibly the day before that, too.
And yet, there I stood, dumbstruck in the shadow of the mountain of laundry. How much dirty clothing could our small family possibly generate?
Math has never been a strength of mine, but … foolish as it may have been … I attempted some rough calculations. There are two-and-a-half of us in the house. Each of us wears a basic daily outfit — a shirt, undies, some pants and a pair of socks. By my calculations, over a five-day work/school week, that maths out to something like 15 each of shirts, pants and undies, 15 pairs of socks and five bras, for a grand total of 80 articles of clothing.
Of course, we need to throw in some of our other washables that get dirtied throughout our daily lives. We’ve got to dry off now and then, so there are some towels. And masks, since we don’t really feel like getting sick. Those are in there. Mandy and I will occasionally exercise, so there’ll be some sweaty shorts and T-shirts thrown in. So, let’s just round that out to … I don’t know … 25 extra items that have been tossed into the basket over a five-day span.
That would bring the total number of unwashed items haphazardly heaped onto Laundry Mountain to 105.
Which, now that I’m jotting some of these figures down, seems like a lot. But, as is so often the case, the raw data doesn’t tell the entire story.
Let’s take into consideration some variables. For instance … and I’m going to confess something about myself that I suspect may be true of others … I don’t always wash an article of clothing after every wear. Oh, sure, those items that are nearest the most odorous parts of my body get cleansed after a single showing, but there are plenty of items that are good for a day or two before purification is necessary. Button-up shirts. Most pants unrelated to exercise. That mask I threw on before that five-minute Walmart run. Those are all good for a few spins of the Earth before taking some spins in the washer.
Not to mention, I often get creative with my laundry; you know, make ‘em pull double-duty. Those Spider-Man socks I wore to the office on Tuesday will make for a decent pair of workout sweat-catchers on Wednesday morning. Same with that Steely Dan “Everything Must Go” Tour T-shirt I wore beneath my button up on Monday. Why not wear that during my woeful attempt at a morning jog on Thursday? By the time I come stumbling through my kitchen door, gasping like a suffocating grouper after a torturous half-hour on the streets, that thing’s going to look and smell like I’d just gotten back from a dip in a lake filled with cat carcasses and misery. Why would I sully a fresh tee?
So, by my sloppy calculations, you can knock that 105 down to something like closer to 74 articles of clothing and other fabric-based items that need washing by the end of the work week. So why, no matter how many times Mandy or I run our poor aging washing machine, does the mountain of clothes never seem to shrink? It defies early logic.
As I stared up at that mountain, my mind drifted through the never-ending cycle of loading, washing, unloading, drying, unloading, folding and putting away our various vestments. I realized that when I last went through the process was of no importance. It may have been a day ago … maybe three. Perhaps I’d just washed a load or two hours before. It didn’t matter.
The mountain of laundry will never erode. Until the day I die, it will loom over me, as insurmountable as the impossible.
