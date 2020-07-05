Our homes are places of refuge. This year however, anxiety over the coronavirus has left many feeling their homes are more like a prison than a sanctuary. If you feel that way, take heart: There are simple decorating tricks to free you from that anxiety and give you much-needed relief.
As the pandemic’s attack on social normalcy intensifies, our feelings of being in control diminish and our personal space becomes increasingly more essential to our well-being. Thankfully, designers create more than just pretty, functional spaces; we create places where life can be lived fully moment-by-moment and create spaces that engender satisfying emotional connections.
Being stuck at home has placed too much negative downtime in our hands. Whenever we feel we can’t leave the house, or can’t have people over, our stress levels rise, which leads to acting out in anger, boredom or frustration. To feel better about ourselves we must find a way to counter this perceived loss of control.
By engaging in positive actions that alter our living space we can reverse much of that negativity. Simple household activities – like rearranging our living spaces, taking the books off the shelves and organizing them, ridding the kitchen cupboards of foods that have expired or cleaning out the catchall drawer that every kitchen has – can be very satisfying.
During these unusual times, look at your rooms with fresh eyes. Are you working at your dining room table? Taking a conference call in your living room? Attending a webinar from your patio? Visiting with your family or meeting co-workers on Zoom? If so, how can you make those experiences more comfortable? When you’re feeling grounded at home, you need to maximize all the potential your living space has to offer.
What sparks joy in your life? How do you wish to live? What are your passions? What area of your life needs more order? For example, one couple’s scattered collection of musical instruments and wall art, when collected and displayed in one place, transformed an underutilized area of their family room into a lively music center.
If your family’s interests run more to cooking than to music, reorganize your kitchen and add a few special features and tools to support your culinary cravings and compulsions – like a chef culinary knife set, a walk-in pantry or perhaps an appliance caddy area.
Instead of indiscriminately spending money buying random décor items, spend your money on specific items that are more in alignment with your heart’s desires – like that incredible set of bedding you’ve been lusting after or perhaps some really great fabrics to make your furniture feel more relaxed.
Adding a little beauty at home will absolutely raise your spirits during this pandemic. If you’re not sure where to begin, start small. We’re all getting way too few hugs these days, so why not buy an extra comfy throw or fluffy pillow for your favorite chair, one that you can wrap your arms around and give a hug?
People often fantasize about winning the St. Jude Dream home; we buy tickets every year. But why wait for the chance to make your dreams come true? Create your dream life right now by turning your home into as much of a reflection of your true self as possible. Focus on the dream person you wish to become and use that vision to create a beautiful home life now – one that will nurture, support and empower you. Live the beautiful life you’ve always dreamed of living. Live it now.
Live well – live in beauty!