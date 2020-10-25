The decor of your home tells a story. Every room reveals a something personal and impacts you in subtle, yet powerful ways. Some of the stories they tell are positive and others, not so much. Whether you are consciously aware or not, a part of you always listens to and is influenced by those stories. Even more amazingly, your subconscious (much like the mind of a small child) never tires of hearing stories, much to the chagrin of your conscious, adult mind.
What kind of stories is your home telling? Are they aligned with your best interest, or are they pushing you back two steps for every forward step you take? Do they say you are on the right path, or do they have you circling round-and-round in a holding pattern? What is the last thing you saw as you turned off your bedroom lights and what’s the first thing you see upon waking in the morning? Did you use a discerning eye when choosing the artwork that graces your bedroom walls? What are its underlying themes and symbols? Are your home’s stories supporting or undermining you?
Don’t read this and think your decor is all wrong. There is no need to throw everything out and start all over. Make small changes in your decor, through conscious editing, and you will rewrite the stories your home tells. Start with simple shifts, simple changes. Make decluttering your first edit. Less visual “noise” will allow your remaining decor’s story to be clearly heard. Remember, lifestyle coaches always advise, “Unclutter your space to unclutter your life,” because they know when you make a positive change to your environment it will bring about a corresponding change in your life.
It’s true. The more you change your environment, the more it will change your life. You don’t believe it? Try this. Think back to when you traveled far away for an exotic vacation. That radical change in your environment shifted your whole mental outlook, didn’t it? It renewed and refreshed your spirit, which rejuvenated and relaxed your body, which in turn rested and restored your mind. And when you returned, your familiar environment snapped you back to “normal,” didn’t it? Are you paying attention? The more changes you make in your environment, the more your life will change.
As you move deeper into the decor rewrite, you may encounter a writer’s block where you are confused about whether to keep or release an item. When that happens touch or hold the item and ask, “Does this feel heavy or light to me?” If your body-mind senses it as dark and heavy emotionally, let it go, but keep those items that are emotionally light and freeing as they’ll prime your home to tell your best story.
If this article resonates with you, I encourage you to check out my friend, Fawn Chang’s Facebook page – “Life Surfing with Fawn Chang.” I met Fawn when she was the featured speaker at an ASID region vendors event in 2011. The videos she posts on Facebook are filled with practical Feng Shui wisdom and insight for modern life.