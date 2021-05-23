I’m writing this column not to complain, but to reset expectations. In pre-COVID-19 days, instant gratification was the norm. Post-COVID, the manufacturer-to-consumer supply chain is a wreck that will take months to clear.
Early on, state mandates shuttered manufacturing facilities. Products that normally took two weeks to receive took two months to arrive. Companies had inventory in stock, but nobody was allowed to work. That problem soon lessened, only to be replaced by other problems equally as vexing.
Delays are a global problem. International freight issues (think Suez canal blockage) have delayed receipt of key components coming from Europe. Plus, there is a shortage of cargo ships worldwide. Anchored off our west coast are more container ships than any time in U.S.history. They are bringing goods from Asia waiting at sea for their turn to be unloaded. Each large cargo ship will take 24 hours to unload, and our ports aren’t fully staffed to handle them. This backlog will last at least through the summer and perhaps into 2022 if increased consumer demand holds through the holidays.
To keep up with consumer demand, one national cabinet supplier that both makes and imports components has been working three shifts plus every Saturday since the fourth quarter of last year. That company turned down $22 million worth of new orders when a competitor closed its doors. They’ve instructed their salesforce to continue supporting their long-term partners, but not to take on any new clients. If they could hire over 100 people right now, it still wouldn’t be enough to meet demand.
Despite major improvements to wages, benefits, hiring bonuses, retention bonuses, referral bonuses and flexible time off, U.S. manufacturers find folks are reluctant to come in for interviews and accept positions. That’s putting a burden on their existing workers who are working massive overtime. Their collective concern is, "If we push any harder, the folks we have will leave.”
Whether you call what we have a wreck or a perfect storm, these are real world problems. Speaking of storms, remember the recent cold snap that caught Texas by surprise? All their chemical companies experienced hard shut-downs. There was (and still is) a major shortage of glue/adhesives and chemicals, leading foam prices to increase 17.5% in four weeks and more than 32% since October of 2020. Additionally, costs for other critical raw materials such as cardboard, plywood, fiber, steel, and lumber have escalated. Increased competition for these high-demand materials within the home product industry (and outside sectors like construction, online retail sales, and even the auto industry) has driven prices to never-seen-before-highs.
Area rug wholesale prices increased 7% last Monday. One of the largest flooring manufacturers increased prices by 5% at the beginning of May with another 5% increase coming in June. One of the finer leather furniture manufacturers planned to raise their prices 10% on June 1, and instead raised them in mid-May because increased materials and labor costs became too much to absorb. Wood shutters I sell just had a 5% price increase and I hear there’s another 5% coming possibly by late June and now have a delivery time of 10 to 12 weeks, instead of four to six weeks.
And all the while, demand for home products continues to rise. In a society where we’d become accustomed to instant-gratification buying and an “I want what I want, when I want it – and I Want It Now!” type of mentality, might I suggest a more realistic mindset for the immediate future, something along the lines of “I’ll get what I want… once it finally gets here.”
People, value and beauty are worth waiting for, especially now that the world's supply lines are slower than normal.
Live well – live in beauty!