So how is Day 9 of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order working for you? Hopefully you and those you care about are well and your pantries, refrigerators and freezers are well stocked. Not everything is rosy in T-town; as I’m writing this (on Day 2 of the order), one of my friends with COVID-19 has been on a ventilator for the last week at NMMC in ICU. Hopefully he’ll be well soon, be stuck at home like the rest of us, and the only fever he’ll be worrying about is cabin fever.
Life was so simple just last month. Two weeks ago, I was meeting friends for business lunches at the food court. Three weeks ago, members of my Civitan Club were putting the finish touches on our 40th wheelchair ramp. It likely will be the last one we build for quite a while. It’s not that we are getting old (Ha! we’re already old!), it’s just too chancy for us to be working in close proximity during the COVID-19 crisis.
Everyday life seems different now. Yesterday I washed both my cars by hand – something I haven’t done in at least a decade. My default setting is to occasionally get a free carwash and wax job with a gas fill-up, but yesterday, same as you, I suddenly had lots of time on my hands. I was looking for something to keep me busy when I noticed how yellow my vehicles looked. A couple hours later (and with a surprising amount of self-satisfaction) both my cargo van and Chevy Blazer were pollen-free and shining again.
Here’s what I’m noticing during sheltering in place. There are things around the house and yard that need some attention. Some are small jobs, some are large. Chances are pretty good that by now you’ve noticed some things around your home that need a little attention, too. Some you’ve known about for a while; some you’re just now noticing.
So Monday I’m calling Terry Simons at Tupelo Lumber to have them deliver a bronze full-view exterior door. I plan to install it on one of our back doors. Patti is a bit anxious as to whether the two of us can do the job by ourselves, but hey, I’ve got my tools and all the time in the world to figure out how it’s done. If we run into any trouble, I’ll pull up an installation video on YouTube.
Luckily, construction-related businesses like lumber companies, hardware stores, and paint stores are considered essential businesses. COVID-19 has even these businesses thinking outside of the box and dancing to its tune. For instance, my friend Tiffany Sexton says Farrell Calhoun changed the way her store operates well ahead of our state governor’s closing orders. They’ve gone from in-store purchases to only having curb-side purchases, though they are still making home deliveries. You’d think that by limiting business to curbside and delivery only, it would be a problem for Tiffany, but it’s been surprising how well her business continues to operate.
Will the governor’s shelter-in-place order be modified or extended after April 20? Who knows? My gut feeling is life will be changed for everyone for quite some time. I’m choosing to counteract the chaos of COVID-19 by connecting with protection. We’ll be connecting to decorate using Zoom, FaceTime, videos, emails and text images. Over the next few months if you ask me to make a house call, expect me to show up wearing protective gloves and a mask. Stay safe and well, my friends.
Live well – live in beauty!