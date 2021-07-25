There’s a Stagers Connect Facebook page I read daily for design information and inspiration. Earlier this month Shannon Marley, owner of Maple Grove Interiors in Ozark, Missouri, contributed a beautiful post and a picture I want to share with you.
Shannon wrote: “Some of you don’t know this, but I cleaned houses for 20 years and during that time I would often compare my home to the homes I was spending time in every day.
“Sometimes I would go home discouraged thinking in order for me to make my home beautiful I couldn’t have old out-of-date décor. I wanted/needed Beautiful and Shiny and New things. And I thought that filling my home with all those things would be the ultimate fulfillment. Because then my house would be perfect ... which meant my life would be perfect.
“Perfectionism runs deep in my veins but as I have gotten older I have been able to own up to and recognize the unhealthy thought pattern. And I know the destruction that believing ‘things’ can make me happy (can bring).
“I’m not saying it still doesn’t rear its ugly head sometimes, but now I know where my joy comes from. Not from things but from my relationship with God, and it is my responsibility to carry my joy like the treasure it is.”
When I was younger, I too thought having perfect things would make my life perfect and make me happy. I’ve since learned it is healthier to not compare my possessions with those of others. It’s much better to be grateful for all God’s gifts, no matter to whom they are given. Life is a blessing not a contest.
When we label our belongings as being too old and out-of-date, when we obsess over them and feel our décor is nowhere near as nice as our friends or our neighbors, then it’s easy to believe we won’t be happy until we can enjoy all those shiny, new, beautiful things too. And that’s absurd. Why? Because whenever we believe our happiness lies somewhere in the future, it makes it very difficult for us to be happy right now. And that’s sad. Not having the perfect décor today is no reason to put off being happy now.
I’ve decorated thousands of homes in our tri-state area ranging in size from a small, single-bedroom pool house to a nine-bedroom 20,000-square-foot mansion – and in every home the owners already had possessions that brought them joy. I believe it’s my job as a designer to discover those treasures and then place or display them where they can best be appreciated. After those elements have been identified, they can be woven into the rest of the décor’s story.
Your belongings, whether old or new, reveal your life in storybook form. How well they are telling your life’s story depends on how well they are presented in your décor. But more importantly, the stories you tell yourself – about your possessions – will make a big difference in the amount of joy you feel each day. Don’t defer your happiness to the future; just tell a better story.
Live well – live in beauty!