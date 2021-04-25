I can hardly believe 51 Earth Days have passed since its beginning in 1970. That year more than 90% of everything Americans made would be sitting in a landfill one year later. Today we’re recycling almost 900% more materials than we did in 1970. That’s a tremendous improvement, but even so, American's landfills are filling up with a third more trash than they did in 1970.
My Daily Journal 1997 Earth Day article talked about the positive environmental impact made by designer and architect William McDonough. McDonough thought if we would embrace Native American Indian wisdom, then bad ecological and bad business decisions would never happen. He said Indian chiefs based decisions on their impact seven generation later. He gave this example: “If cutting down a forrest would be good for the present generation, but bad for people born seven generations later, the trees would not be cut.”
McDonough, along with German eco-chemist Michael Braungart, invented a fabric making process that was 100% environmentally pure. Together with the Swedish chemical company Ciba-Geigy, they examined all the 8,000 chemicals used by the textile industry, and found only 38 chemicals were non-toxic. Using just those 38 chemicals, McDonough helped create the DesignTex line of fabrics, which continues to win international awards to this day.
“The funniest thing happened," McDonough said. "When the government inspectors came to test the waste water coming out of the factory, they thought their equipment was broken. Why? Because the water coming out was cleaner than the water going in. The fabric was further filtering the water! We can make products that don’t hurt anybody.”
Visionaries in the '70s like McDonough saw the solution to pollution begins with the creation process. He embraced the long view, wisely decreeing everything man creates should biodegrade into something that already exists in nature.
McDonough’s high ideals paved the way for todays architects who create beautiful, innovative structures that coexist with nature: green-design skyscrapers and single-family homes that support plants inside, outside and topside, like a family-friendly, space-saving chicken coop with a rooftop vegetable patch; complex green-roofed shopping centers; greenhouse aquaponic farms; floating triple-decker vegetable farms; and, of course, Facebook’s headquarter’s new addition that's both green-roofed and solar powered.
Earth Day’s mantra is "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle & Renew.” What would our lives be like if Earth Day happened every day and not just once a year?
Live well – live in beauty!