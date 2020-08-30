I just love walking into a home where the décor reflects the soul of the people living there, don’t you? It is especially nice when their décor is a balance of functionality and beauty. Such homes are not beautiful just for show, but are beautiful for the sake of living.
Having a home décor that reflects our personality is vital to our sense of self and is crucial to our satisfaction with life. If we really want to have a healthy connection to our home, then balancing just the right amount of beauty with working functionality is paramount.
For many, the year 2020 has really tipped that balance away from beauty and toward functionality. COVID-19 has forced many of us to rethink where and how we work. Make no mistake, for many working from home will become permanent. For others, working from home will be over when the pandemic ends.
We’re going to Zoom meetings in the living room. We’re going to school online at the family breakfast table. While still in our pajamas we’re going to college in our bedrooms. The dining table is the new office desk. Until this forced mixing of home and work-life ends, many workers are struggling to balance the demands of their work with their family obligations.
For a while longer, the boundaries of traditionally separated home-life and work-life will remain seriously blurred. Someday social distancing will be a thing of the past, business lunches will be safe again, we’ll put away our masks and we’ll go to work again in crowded workspaces. Until then, let’s maximize the potential of the space our home offers, and in doing so, let’s tip the balance scale back in favor of beauty.
Unsurprisingly, to create a successful working environment at home means carving out some of the living space and giving it to our work life. If we are blessed with an extra room, one we are not presently using, great; we move our office and work equipment into the unused room and the problem is solved. If not, then it may take a bit of serious rearranging and some strategic editing of our belongings to carve out a work-from-home space.
If you’ve found yourself in that position then ask two questions: “What will it take to make living and working from home more efficient?” and “Which of my belongings spark joy in my heart and which of my items are just taking up space?”
Embrace minimalism and remove either some or all of your unnecessary belongings. Trust your inner Marie Kondo to know what to edit and what to keep. Remove all the clutter, too. When you are through editing, rearranging and organizing, you’ll likely find the space you’ve cleared gives you more room to enjoy the belongings you truly treasure.
Regain your sense of normalcy while working from home by balancing beauty with functionality. If you’ve had trouble striking that perfect balance, there are plenty of home office consultants, decorators and designers who can help you organize and optimize your work-from-home space in ways that are faithful to both your personality and authentic to your décor.
Live well – live in beauty!