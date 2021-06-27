White is clean, bare and bright – its use on walls makes rooms seem more spacious. As a trim or cabinet color, it contrasts nicely with any choice of wall color.

Black is a diamond-hard power color – it’s best used as either a secondary color or accent color. Its use invokes sophistication and mystery.

Earthy Brown is one of the most comforting colors – it helps us relax as we lounge about in our dens and kitchens.

Greige is many a designer’s go to choice for neutral walls – liberally use this muted shade and your home’s other colors will be noticed.

Silver Gray is a touch romantic – it adds an inviting look to your rooms, especially when used in metallic accessories.

Muted Purple soothes and calms – use it as an accent for a punch of power, or paint a wall to achieve an air of spiritual calmness.

Vibrant Purple is fun and lively – if you are adventurous, use this as a rich shade for bold walls, or use a lighter, artistic shade to rejuvenate your interior.

Dark Blue inspires trust and confidence – use this deep blue to bridge and connect the masculine elements with their feminine counterparts in a room.

Turquoise evokes stability and peace – pair it with neutrals and blue to ground your space, or team it with coral and tangerine to wake up the space.

Lime Green vibrates with life and rebirth – it can appear inviting, invigorating or dramatic. Accessories in this fresh youthful green will bring a versatile, eco-friendly vibe, and it’s a great gender-neutral shade for children’s areas.

Celery Green is a lively neutral – this lighter shade brings an airy look to any space. Especially when trimmed with pure white, or when trimmed with a creamy off-white, it will look crisp and sophisticated.

Sunshine Yellow is uplifting – it activates memory and promotes creativity. Introduce it with flowers or use as an accent for grays for an on-trend statement.

Muted Yellow is both relaxing and breezy – use this shade in its lighter or paler tints on your walls and your space will appear larger.

Deep Orange is energizing by day and cozy by night – if you can’t decide which orange to use, then basic terra-cotta clay pots for your greenery is an easy choice.

Apricot Orange is a calming look – lighter than true orange this color stimulates and excites the appetite in casual eating areas, and yet still balances that excitement with a measure of tranquility.

Red Orange as an accent will stabilize cooler colors and instantly warm rooms – use it in small doses for a bit of spice, or in large amounts when going for a bolder color scheme.

Peony Pink is both spirited and youthful – this hue will add feminine energy to your walls, and a daring dash of vitality to rugs, art and accessories.

Bold Pink is a powerful, mature color – an ultra-bright fuchsia used sparingly in jolts of color will infuse glamor and pizzazz across a room.

Bold Red is startling, vivid and dramatic – it emboldens our emotions, engendering feelings of passion and romance. Used generously, or in simple touches, red raises any room’s emotional temperature.

Live well – live in beauty!

STEPHEN THOMPSON creates tasteful interiors in north Mississippi. For consultations, comments, or qu.estions, contact Designer Connection, P.O Box 361, Tupelo, MS 38802.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus