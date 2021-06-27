White is clean, bare and bright – its use on walls makes rooms seem more spacious. As a trim or cabinet color, it contrasts nicely with any choice of wall color.
Black is a diamond-hard power color – it’s best used as either a secondary color or accent color. Its use invokes sophistication and mystery.
Earthy Brown is one of the most comforting colors – it helps us relax as we lounge about in our dens and kitchens.
Greige is many a designer’s go to choice for neutral walls – liberally use this muted shade and your home’s other colors will be noticed.
Silver Gray is a touch romantic – it adds an inviting look to your rooms, especially when used in metallic accessories.
Muted Purple soothes and calms – use it as an accent for a punch of power, or paint a wall to achieve an air of spiritual calmness.
Vibrant Purple is fun and lively – if you are adventurous, use this as a rich shade for bold walls, or use a lighter, artistic shade to rejuvenate your interior.
Dark Blue inspires trust and confidence – use this deep blue to bridge and connect the masculine elements with their feminine counterparts in a room.
Turquoise evokes stability and peace – pair it with neutrals and blue to ground your space, or team it with coral and tangerine to wake up the space.
Lime Green vibrates with life and rebirth – it can appear inviting, invigorating or dramatic. Accessories in this fresh youthful green will bring a versatile, eco-friendly vibe, and it’s a great gender-neutral shade for children’s areas.
Celery Green is a lively neutral – this lighter shade brings an airy look to any space. Especially when trimmed with pure white, or when trimmed with a creamy off-white, it will look crisp and sophisticated.
Sunshine Yellow is uplifting – it activates memory and promotes creativity. Introduce it with flowers or use as an accent for grays for an on-trend statement.
Muted Yellow is both relaxing and breezy – use this shade in its lighter or paler tints on your walls and your space will appear larger.
Deep Orange is energizing by day and cozy by night – if you can’t decide which orange to use, then basic terra-cotta clay pots for your greenery is an easy choice.
Apricot Orange is a calming look – lighter than true orange this color stimulates and excites the appetite in casual eating areas, and yet still balances that excitement with a measure of tranquility.
Red Orange as an accent will stabilize cooler colors and instantly warm rooms – use it in small doses for a bit of spice, or in large amounts when going for a bolder color scheme.
Peony Pink is both spirited and youthful – this hue will add feminine energy to your walls, and a daring dash of vitality to rugs, art and accessories.
Bold Pink is a powerful, mature color – an ultra-bright fuchsia used sparingly in jolts of color will infuse glamor and pizzazz across a room.
Bold Red is startling, vivid and dramatic – it emboldens our emotions, engendering feelings of passion and romance. Used generously, or in simple touches, red raises any room’s emotional temperature.
