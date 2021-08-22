I’m working with two families who will probably purchase a special smart TV (one that doubles as framed art) for their new home.
One family homeschools their children and, except on rare occasions, doesn’t watch television; the other family is a retired couple who would rather not hang a dark TV screen over their formal living room’s fireplace. Both families would like to occasionally watch TV, but they would much rather see a nice framed piece of art when the TV is off.
The whole thing about Samsung’s The Frame TV 4K QLED Smart TV is it’s 1-inch thin and built to look like and hang flush like art. It comes with a standard black frame which looks great on its own and 16 virtual colored mats. Five other optional frames colors are sold separately and they magnetically attach to the black frame to match any décor.
When entering your room a motion sensor turns on the beautiful artwork to welcome you and then turns off to save energy when you leave. All its Art Mode and TV functions are controlled by its remote or by Amazon’s or Google’s voice assistant. There’s a subscription-based package of 24 pieces of art included with the TV, but why bother when there are literally thousands of high-quality art images that you can download for free from the world's museums.
The screen's 4K QLEDs deliver over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life without washing out at any level of brightness and are backed by a 10-year guarantee against any screen burn-in from being in Art Mode. You can watch TV show, videos, play games and mirror the content on your smart phones or computers, plus its ambient light sensor automatically adjusts brightness and contrast for optimum viewing, whether the room is sunlit or darkened.
The Frame TV will self-calibrate the audio to your room's acoustics and automatically adjusts the sound to enhance everything from dialogue, music and sports. It features 40 Watt, 4 Channel audio with object tracking which moves the sound and immersive s you in 3D surround. Plus, it is Bluetooth enabled, allowing you to pair any Bluetooth headphones to the TV.
Only one small cable powers the TV and simultaneously delivers video feed from its control box, so there is no need for an electrical outlet on the wall behind the TV. The control box doesn’t us line-of-sight and can be hidden, even 16 feet away in another room.
In this designer’s opinion, Samsung’s “The Frame TV 2021 CES” is the best answer to date for people who desire both beautiful art and a state-of-the-art TV. Samsung’s picture framed TV combines all the design elements we love in fine art with the hard-working technology we’ve come to expect in a smart TV.
Live well – live in beauty!