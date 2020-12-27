Pantone Color Institute, the major global color authority, announced its 2021 Color of the Year is PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating ... and surprise, a second color too ... PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray.
Illuminating’s sunny yellow satisfies a thirst for vitality for people in search of energy and hope; it’s a spirited, vibrant and emboldening shade. Ultimate Gray is the color of both beach pebbles and weathered natural elements, which testify to its ability to stand the test of time. Together they are an ambitious marriage meant to unite deep thoughtfulness with an optimistic promise of sunshine-filled days.
Pairing Illuminating with Ultimate Gray blends elements of sunshine with those of strength. Together they instill a sense of zest and liveliness in accessories like your pillows, table linens and bedding. Painting a front door Illuminating’s bright yellow makes a warm and welcoming statement, especially when the house’s major surfaces are painted Ultimate Gray and trimmed with white.
A home or business office with a backdrop of Ultimate Gray walls mixed with Illuminating’s yellow accents heightens awareness and intuition, sparks intellectual curiosity and increases originality and resourcefulness.
“The selection of two independent colors highlights how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one. The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.
“Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope,” Eiseman said. “We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.”
“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.
“As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolize thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of color to engage and connect,” Pressman said.
Wouldn’t you agree that a message of uplifting hopefulness and enduring strength is just what we need after having lived through 2020?
Live well – live in beauty!