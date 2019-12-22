As technology continues to race ahead of our ability to process it, it is easy to see why Pantone gravitated to a classical blue – it offers honesty and the promise of protection. Non-aggressive and easily relatable, Pantone Classic Blue 19-4052 lends itself to relaxed interaction. This universal favorite is simple, elegant and comfortable to embrace. Historically associated with the return of another day, its use hints that we may be revisiting a more traditional way of decorating.
Classic Blue is suggestive of the sky darkening at dusk. It satisfies our desire for reliability and stability. Timeless and enduring, calming and familiar, Pantone says this is the blue that will usher us into the next decade.
Blue imprints on our psyches a restful color, one of refuge, peace and tranquility. It centers our thoughts, aids our focus and brings laser-like clarity to our minds. Deep blue fosters strength and resilience. As Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman explains it, “Blue, from an emotional, psychological standpoint, has always represented a certain amount of calm and dependability. It’s a color that you can rely on.”
Every paint manufacturer has its own 2020 Color of the Year – not all of them are blue. Two paint companies preceded Pantone’s forecast with Color of the Year blues that are virtually indistinguishable from Pantone’s Classic Blue – Pittsburgh Paints and Sherwin-Williams. Bucking the deep blue trend this year are Benjamin Moore and Farrell Calhoun.
Pittsburg Paints’ Color of the Year is Chinese Porcelain 1160-6, a blend of cobalt and moody, ink blue “that imparts calmness and restful sleep while also offering the spirit of hopefulness – a rare commodity in a restless world.”
Sherwin-Williams’ Color of the Year is Naval SW 6244, a bold, deep navy shade, “Evokes a prominent sense of confidence that fuses timeless color with a fresh mix of natural materials and textures fusing the striking and bold opulence of the Art Deco era with the timeless awe-inspiring power of nature – from the infinite night sky to the mysterious depths of the sea.”
Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year is First Light 2102-70, a cream with a pink tint. Interestingly, this is Benjamin Moore’s first time to choose any pink as Color of the Year. “Selected to represent a new dawn of idealism, design and living, First Light reflects a new definition of the home – a shift in mindset from the material to satisfying the core needs in life: community, comfort, security, self-expression, authenticity and ultimately, optimism.”
Farrell Calhoun’s 2020 Color of the Year is Lioness 0684 – a rich golden yellow that extrudes independence, generosity and light. “The contrast between our yearning to be part of the pride and desire to buck the crowd informs the eclectic mix of muted tones and vibrant hues emerging all around us. As the leader of this trend, Lioness 0864, is bold encouraging color that says, ‘Go ahead, roar a little!’ This color doesn’t bite, but it does speak up and say Hello!”
Every Color of the Year is primarily a point of reference – a snapshot reflecting what color futurist feel people crave and need. These colors are not necessarily going to be the hottest home fashion colors of the moment, but they are rising stars of the next decade. You’ll be seeing them represented in every area of design.
Live well – live in beauty!