Last week I had a delightful time design consulting in a Union County home decorated around some marvelous, well-worn and well-preserved 18th- and 19th-century, rustic Americana hand-crafted furniture and homespun weavings.
I was reminded of the time in the late 1970s or early 1980s when Mary Ann Caldwell and I teamed up to decorate an area of one of Tupelo's first Designer Showcase Homes.
Mary Ann brought decorative American antiques and fabrics from her family’s P.A.M. Antiques and Lamp Shop, and I contributed an Asian wallcovering from the Tupelo Sherwin-Williams store where I worked as a fledgling decorator. By blending the colors and juxtaposing the patterns of those two disparate styles, we enhanced the best qualities of both styles. Our space was amazing!
Those memories started me thinking about design styles that are popular today. Chances are high that your dream décor will be found in one of them.
Traditional seeks to create a calm, orderly space. Furnishings match, symmetry is huge, and everything seems to just go together. Consistency is key. Wild and chaotic elements have no place in traditional design.
Transitional blends contemporary with classic. This style becomes one effortless, cohesive design by refining the great pieces you already own to create a versatile, yet approachable, aesthetic.
Modern furnishings and décor celebrate natural materials, neutral or earthy colors, and the elimination of unnecessary detailing. Modern styles can be monochromatic with a few pops of color.
Contemporary is fundamentally defined by simplicity, subtle sophistication, with the deliberate use of texture, and clean lines. Interiors tend to showcase the space rather than your belongings.
Industrial Chic takes its cues from old factories and industrial spaces. It’s about adding a raw, unfinished look. Selection pieces are as much about function as style.
Scandinavian rooms have soft colors such as pure white, gray, and light pastels. Limited earth tones give these rooms a rustic feeling, and pops of color are scarce. Scandinavian furniture usually uses light wood and has a lighter feel than Mid-Century Modern.
Mid-Century Modern was influenced by Scandinavian but there are differences. Its furniture has more of a medium shade and common wood-tones include walnut and oak. It often emphasizes bold patterns and geometric shapes, plus this style doesn't shy away from darker colors.
Bohemian reflects a free spirit, gypsy life by combining objects, colors, and patterns from many areas of the world. If you are looking for a décor that you can truly make your own, the eclectic Boho style might be for you.
Rustic is aged, natural, organic, and maybe even a little distressed. Design styles like farmhouse, Tuscan, or coastal can also be described as rustic. Rustic is the opposite of modern or contemporary design.
Glam blends an airy, upscale feel with luxurious fabrics, glittering metals, bedazzled mirrors, and sparkly accessories for a refined, elegant space.
Coastal takes its cues from seaside elements for everything from color palette through materials used. Its core features are usually jute textures, earth tones, layered blues, crisp whites, stripes, and loose linen upholstery.
Which style is yours?
Live well – live in beauty!