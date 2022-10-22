We all want our homes to be a reflection of who we are, but if you’re renovating with plans to sell your home in a few years, remember, every change you make will attract or repel potential buyers.
Unlike HGTV’s episodes, renovating is neither easy, quick, or inexpensive. Add 20% or more to your budget to offset surprises. That emergency cushion will save you when Murphy's Law happens – and it will happen.
So if a resale is in your renovation’s future, where should you start? First, make sure all systems and structural issues are in good working order and fixed. Next, focus on replacing lighting or plumbing fixtures that are 40+ years old – they make a bad first impression – replace them with modern clean-lined ones. Also get rid of dated trends like faux paneling, turned spindle dividers, and ceiling fans with rattan fan blades.
If your kitchen is dark, make it lighter to appeal to future homebuyers. Update your kitchen cabinet doors and drawer fronts by sanding and repainting them or by completely replacing them with new doors and hardware. If your budget allows, replace any dated countertops and backsplashes, too.
A fresh coat of paint in a neutral cream, tan, or greige is more attractive than a home with too many colors. You’ve likely seen a home in MLS listings – the one with every room painted a different color – yellow, lime green, neon blue, pink, and tangerine. It will take months to sell and then only at a much reduced price.
Because they’re so noticeable, refurbishing old floors can be one of your best renovation investments. A restoration company can quickly refinish hardwoods, clean tile, grout, and clean dirty carpets. But if your floors can’t be saved, instead of buying carpet, replace them with easy-to-keep and more covetable hard-surface flooring.
If a bathrooms need some TLC, but you’re not up for a demo-reno, the most affordable solution is to paint its walls and replace your medicine cabinet and mirror. If your budget allows, add a new vanity cabinet and a tiled walk-in shower. But be careful; if families with small children are your primary target, converting a hall bathroom’s tub into a walk-in shower will limit your resale chances.
Speaking of future families, you may be tempted to combine two bedrooms to create a luxurious master bedroom suite. But that will mean having one less bedroom on your MLS listing. Before combining rooms, ask a trusted local real-estate agent what a typical homebuyer is looking for in your neighborhood.
Demo-Reno's are months-long projects. D.I.Y. design decisions are tough to make when you’re dealing with hundreds of choices, which often come all at once. On larger projects, hire a contractor and a designer. You’ll have plans finalized well in advance of demolition and they’ll eliminate months of research, sourcing, and delays. Then, hire project manager to supervise work schedules and be your go-between with all multiple trades, subcontractors, and craftsmen.
Renovating a home so that it reflects your personality – and that will also be desirable to a future homebuyer – takes planning, resources, and perseverance.
Live well – Live in beauty!
