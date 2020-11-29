Be realistic. Realize up front that even in the best of circumstances remodeling is loud, messy and inconvenient.
Safety first. If you’re going to DIY, wear protective work boots, safety goggles, gloves, hearing protection and keep a first aid kit nearby.
Don’t cut corners. Add long-term value to your home with built-in storage, generous crown molding, and high-efficient materials. For example, windows with the right R-value will keep your home comfortable year-round, lower you utility bills and increase your overall satisfaction with your remodeling.
Do it right the first time. Do prep work now to save time and money later. Do structural work and repairs first. Tape, mud and prime walls before painting and laying new flooring. Adhere to the Carpenter’s Rule: “Measure twice, cut once.” Poor fitting woodwork, even a fraction of an inch off, can mean reordering delays and more expense.
Consider resale value. Trendy looks are great, but they don’t last. Remember tile countertops, shag carpet, wood veneer paneling, millennial pink, flock wallpaper, sponge painted walls, stomped ceilings and conversation pits?
Buy quality. Quality materials last. They don’t need replacing every few years. Know the performance differences of materials like marble and quartz, porcelain and ceramic, and how hard and softwoods stain. These differences will have a huge effect on the looks, longevity, and resale value of your home.
Order items well in advance. Everyone gets frustrated when materials needed to complete a job aren’t on-hand. When a tradesperson’s work stops, like dominoes, all the work following theirs must be rescheduled. Order extra pieces of wall tiles, an extra roll of wallpaper, and extra flooring to cover minor flaws or shipment damage. Open boxes when delivered to see if the right items (paint, floor, lights) were delivered before they are used.
Know your sizes. Wait to buy the perfect appliances, flooring, furniture, and other materials until the project is far enough along for accurate measurements. Otherwise, you could buy items that won’t fit through doors, go around corners, or fit where you need them to go.
Get professional help. An architect, a general contractor, a remodeler, a designer or a decorator can flesh out your vision with detailed plans, address structural and safety issues, update electrical systems, ensure foundations and subfloors are sound, coordinate and schedule workers, spot issues you’ve overlooked, fine-tune your plans, source suppliers, and help you make many critical decisions even before demolition begins.
Add 20% to your budget. Add at least a 20% cushion to your budget for unseen issues, hidden structural damage, mishaps, price increases, and additional work you decide you want done.
Fair warning: A home renovation takes a good bit of time, stamina and money. It won’t go as quickly or as easily as seen on TV, but do it right and you won’t be left with feelings of regret or remorse. Instead, you’ll feel rewarded and relieved.
Live well – live in beauty!