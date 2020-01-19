Mom hated my rebellious T-shirts, especially the one that said, “Eat dessert first!” In our conservative family, the mindset of indulging in a sweet pleasurable reward before the main meal was almost blasphemous. Mom’s rule was: “Don’t eat your dessert first or you’ll ruin your dinner!” Food was a necessity; dessert an indulgence.
Many think of beauty as if it were a dessert, like an extravagance or reward. For some, necessities come first, then if there are a few extra dollars available, they’ll treat themselves to an indulgence. But there’s another way to live when it comes to beauty. Good decorators want you to have your cake and be able to eat it, too.
“Beauty, like love, makes us happy.” Alexandra Stoddard – Author
Wanting to surround yourself with beauty isn’t a frivolous pursuit. Beauty and happiness go hand-in-hand; where you find one, you’ll find the other. Wanting to have beauty at home is about wanting to be happy while you are there, and who doesn’t want to be happy at home?
“We are blest if we have the ability to see beautiful things in humble places.” Camille Pissarro – Artist
My brother John likes to remind me that people who live today have far better lives than many of the great kings and queens of the past; that we live in an embarrassment of riches. John is right. While decorating and rearranging, I often find people – rich or poor – already have more than enough to live in beauty; but, many of their things are on the wrong side of the room, they’re lost among mismatched accessories, or even in the wrong room. Rearranging, repurposing and restyling can make a home personal and beautiful.
“Decorating is really about creating a quality of life, a beauty that nourishes the soul.” Albert Hadley – Designer
Painting the walls of your home is one of the quickest ways to feed your soul. It matters very little which color palette you use – bold, bright, neutral or tranquil – just choose one that suits your personality. Make sure it tells your story and brings you happiness. Other people don’t have to like it, and you don’t have to care. You’ll be fine as long as your color choices are complementary to your flooring, rugs, furnishings and accessories.
“There is no greater beauty or charm than what we can find in nature.” Todd Romano – Designer
Find color inspiration and beautiful decorative pieces from nature. What you find in nature should work well at home. Infusing your home or workspace with greenery will add the energy of healthy, living things, which will immediately change the energy of a room. Bring in the textures of stone and wood and you’ll further amplify nature’s charm and magic inside your home.
“Where there is no light, there is no beauty.” Ruby Ross Wood – Decorator
Light that is flattering to décor and skin color alike is produced by bulbs in the 2700K-3000K range. Also, an OK fixture from a big box store might well light your room, but a charming fixture – one that truly brings in focus your style – will make a huge difference in the amount of beauty you feel.
Decorating doesn’t have to be complicated to be beautiful. No one knows what tomorrow will bring, which is a compelling reason to live in beauty today. Place what you already have to show its best advantage; bring a bit of God’s beautiful nature inside; and illuminate your belongings with the right lighting.
Live well – live in beauty!