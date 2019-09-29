Sometimes all it takes to amp up the wow-factor of a room is the right lighting and a touch of color.
Open the curtains. There’s no substitute for natural sunlight. Let the sun shine in – the larger your windows, the truer the colors in your home will appear.
Layer your lighting. Use ambient light for general activities, task light for specific activities, and accent lighting to highlight beautiful objects, architectural features, or textures. Achieve layered lighting by using light sources that are two to three times brighter than your ambient lighting.
Use the correct lights. Energy efficient LED bulbs in the 4000K+ range are great for eye-straining tasks, but they’re overkill when used for everyday activities. LED bulbs in the 2700-3000K range are much easier to live with because their warmer light is flattering to colors, fabrics and skin tones.
Make lighting dimmable. Controlling the intensity of your lighting is the easiest way to transition a room from daytime to nighttime, or to change light levels when it’s time to watch a movie.
Use wall-mounts. Swing-arm wall mounts or wall sconces allow you to use mismatched nightstands beside a bed without having to be concerned about having your lampshades at different heights. You’ll get the look of symmetry without the predictability of matching furniture. Hint: For an upscale décor, instead of using bedside lamps, hang medium-sized, barrel shaped chandeliers over your nightstands and place a light switch by your headboard.
Hang lights at right height. In high ceiling rooms hang chandeliers and pendants low at “human height” to make a room seem more intimate. Pendants should generally hover no more than 3 feet above islands, bars, or dining tables. Hint: Cover a formal chandelier’s chain with a “fabric cord cover.” It will make the chandelier appear more elegant.
Create your own light. If a dark space doesn’t have great light, then create your own light using a cheerful, warm, energetic paint color. Never underestimate the power of a fresh coat of paint to brighten and enliven ho-hum walls. Hint: Matte finish paints will brighten a room and allow the most even light dispersion.
Paint is cheap. You won’t break the bank when you use paint. You can inexpensively refurbish old furniture with a fresh coat of paint. Hint: Chalk painting an inherited piece of furniture with a trendy color and then rubbing it with dark wax will give any antique a new look.
White is timeless. Paint older kitchen and bath cabinets white. White is a classic, go-to color choice, one that will never go out of style. If you are doubtful about what color to paint something – ceiling, door, trim, or furniture – paint it white. Hint: Don’t go overboard and paint everything white. There’s a reason so many Asian cultures equate white with death.
Test-drive a color. Don’t commit to buying gallons of a color before doing a small paint-out in your home. Hint: When in doubt; paint it out.
Accent backdrops. Paint the back of your built-in bookshelves a different color to make displayed items stand out. If you are really adventurous, lightly pad and upholster its back wall with a lustrous, solid color fabric.
Dare to go deep. Dim a room with color. Don’t be afraid to go dark. Cover an accent wall with a deep rich color to create a lively, intimate space. There is a misconception that dark colors make spaces feel smaller; they actually make walls recede.
For lasting beauty use the right lights, the right paints, and the right colors in your décor.
Live well – live in beauty!