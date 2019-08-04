“Why on earth would you pay someone to help you decorate?” is a question many spouses ask, usually followed by, “You have a great decorating eye – why not save money and you do it all yourself?”
The simple answer to both questions is a good designer will save you money. Period. No matter how talented you or your partner feel you are, professionals have the training, sources, and the day-to-day experience to do the job right the first time and do it on budget. It takes more than “having a great decorating eye” to turn a dream into reality.
So why do people use a professional?
They’re too busy. For example, this month Patti and I had a platinum stained hardwood laid in our living, dining and master suite. Sure, we could spent weeks installing the hardwood ourselves, but we realized it was much more cost effective to pay a professional to lay it.
To stay sane and finish quicker. If you want your design project finished quickly, hire someone who knows building codes that can deliver your decorating project on time. You’ll have minimum delays when your project is well managed. You’ll sleep easier, too.
To really unify every aspect of your décor. I’m often asked, “Why is it I have no problem decorating my friends’ homes, but have trouble making decisions when I’m decorating my home?” Well, it’s your money you’re spending (not your friends’), plus your decisions today will be ones you’ll live with for a long time – naturally you’re going to second guess your choices.
To make your décor function better. Designers know how people abuse homes – teens, tots, toddlers and pets can destroy fabrics, furniture, rugs, and finishes – so we will select materials that stand up over time. We have access to sturdy, almost indestructible products that will create kid- and pet-proof decors.
To move you out of your comfort zone. By adding one or two wow-factors to what you already love – things that might normally be a stretch for you – a designer can transform a so-so décor into one that’s simply amazing.
To pursue your passion. Are you dreaming about having a home music studio, a sewing room, a craft room, or home-based business? Instead of trying to handle all the technical details yourself, collaborate with a designer – one who can help with the layout, help interpret those technical details and local building codes, and speaks the same “language” as your general contractor.
To treat yourself. Working with an interior designer can be fun. A professional will identify your best ideas, and edit out your not so good ones. You’ll have access to our trade sources and people we trust – our painters, plumbers, electricians, installers, craftsmen and contractors – insuring your decorating project flows smoothly from start to finish. We can even provide a list of things to buy later if your budget is limited.
One last question you might hear … “Why pay someone when the floor, furniture, or kitchen and bath showroom will let you use their designer for free?” It’s a fair question and using free advice might be your best option. However, when you rely solely on a showroom’s designer, you limit yourself to the materials their company sells. They are paid to sell their showroom’s products and their company’s inventory. The job of an independent designer is to work only for your best interest – to help you fulfill your needs and dreams, not someone else’s.
When is it time to use a professional or design pro? It’s whenever you’re ready for a new décor, one you can enjoy for a long, long time.
Live well – live in beauty!