Spring is in the air, which means strawberry season is near! Before we dive off into enjoying the sweet tastes of fresh strawberries, let’s discuss the simplicity of growing them at home.
Strawberries are true sun-lovers. With that being said, you’ll need to locate a spot that provides six to eight hours of direct sunlight daily.
Growing strawberries can be started one of two ways. They can be started from a packet of seeds or can be started through plants that have been purchased. Both options are great and fairly simple to get to growing. (Fun fact, strawberries are a fruit, but also a type of rose – the Rosaceae family and Rosoedeae subfamily.)
Growing strawberries from seed does require a little work. You’ll want to start by choosing a good seed. If ordering online, you’ll want to choose a reputable source, but there are many choices for local seeds through farmers markets and local nurseries as well. A good portion of purchased seeds will need to be germinated prior to starting in soil.
If starting strawberries from a purchased plant or one given to you by a friend, make sure the plant is healthy to be split or dug up to be replanted. You will want to be sure to provide good clean soil with a little peat or compost to add extra nutrients to the soil. This will help to make the plant bear better fruit.
Once seeds have started to sprout or you have plants healthy enough to be transplanted in soil, the ways to grow strawberries are about endless. Strawberries can be grown in hanging baskets, raised gardens, on trellises or in planters. With strawberries being runners, (plants with a stem that can be planted with roots along the way) one or two plants can provide quite a harvest.
I have planted through transplanting with a handful of plants and almost five years later, I now have a bed of 50 or more plants. Strawberries, once started, are very easy to care for and provide a delicious snack for the harvester.
SHELBY CHENAULT, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.