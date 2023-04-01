djr-2023-04-01-liv-column-mg-chenault-p1

Strawberries are very easy to care for and provide a delicious snack for the harvester.

 Pexels/Nashrodin Aratuc

Spring is in the air, which means strawberry season is near! Before we dive off into enjoying the sweet tastes of fresh strawberries, let’s discuss the simplicity of growing them at home.

SHELBY CHENAULT, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

