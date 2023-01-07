I stood before the edifice — a 7-foot tower of gleaming white metal designed with the singular purpose of gobbling up filthy clothes and spitting them out clean and dry — with my hands folded in front of my face.
“What do you want from me?” I demanded to know. Tears pooled in the corners of my eyes, drawn by a combination of anger and frustration. “I don’t understand.”
The machine beeped at me, letting me know it was ready to begin a cycle. I knew this was likely a lie. Not even a single load in, and our new laundry center, a single unit with a washing machine for a torso and a dryer for its head, was giving me more trouble than its predecessor had in 15-plus years.
As I had approximately a dozen times in the last seven minutes, I mashed the start button on the appliance’s control panel — a series of what seemed at first glance to be a fairly straightforward collection of buttons, dials and lights — and prayed to Fluffythena, the Greek goddess of laundry and adorable creatures — that the shiny new machine would cease being contrarian and begin a laundry cycle.
After a few bated moments, my heart pounding in my chest, the machine gurgled as if preparing to vomit water all over the small sampling of the soiled items we’d collected over the two weeks since our previous laundry center has unceremoniously died in a puddle of its own stink-water.
For a moment, I felt the painful tinge of hope.
The laundry center ceased its gurgling and stood silent for several breathless seconds.
“Please,” I whispered. “Please work.”
The appliance answered my pleas with a piercing, electronic beep — a sound I’d quickly come to dread like the wailing sirens of Silent Hill. A mocking green light flashed next to one of a few status labels printed on the control panel. “Balance load,” it told me.
Aloud, I sighed; internally, I was screaming myself hoarse.
“Why … won’t … you … work?” I demanded to know, punctuating each word by pounding my fist against the appliance’s pristine surface.
The machine beeped again. “Balance load,” the flashing green light instructed.
For the umpteenth time, I threw open the washing machine’s lid and frantically pulled each item from the tub, tossing it over my shoulder.
“There,” I said, motioning to the pile of towels, washcloths, mismatched bits of children’s clothing and two pairs of jeans on our kitchen floor. “You are now entirely empty. Are you satisfied?”
The green light died.
“Let’s try this again.”
One item at a time, I loaded the washing machine, carefully spreading the clothes evenly around the maypole at the center of the tub. Once full, I ran my hand across the top of the load like a baker leveling off a cup of flour.
“Perfectly even,” I told both myself and the machine.
I reached into my back pocket and retrieved the level I’d tucked there, placing it on each corner of the machine to ensure it was balanced. No matter where I placed the tool, the little bubble hovered dead center in its tube.
“There,” I said. “Call you Gavin Rossdale, because everything’s freaking Zen.”
I slammed the washer’s lid shut. This time, the green light flashed next to the button that sets the wash cycle in motion.
I pressed the button.
The machine gurgled.
I prayed.
The machine fell silent.
I prayed harder.
The machine remained silent.
“Please,” I whispered.
The machine beeped.
The cycle continued, but not the one I wanted.
