I stared at the last question on my daughter’s first-grade math homework as if doing so until my eyes grew callouses would cause an understanding of what it was asking her to do.
Arlie wiggled in her seat impatiently.
“When can we finish my homework, Daddy?” she said.
The answer, of course, was as soon as her math-dumb father deciphered the instructions. But telling her this would only put more pressure on me, and my brow was already damp with frustration sweat.
From the moment Mandy learned she was pregnant, I had dreaded this moment. Math and I had never gotten along in school. So once school was over, we lost touch.
But now, with my child of elementary age, it seemed we were to be reunited, and it was every bit as awkward as I’d feared.
I read the question again, slowly, as if explaining it to something incredibly dumb. Which, I suppose, I was.
“’Make a ten to solve,’” it instructed. Which seemed straightforward enough. Scribble down the number “10” and call it a day.
But there was more.
“'Draw …’” and here the instructions include some incomprehensible symbol that resembled an in-progress total eclipse of the sun, “'… to show your thinking.’”
I tapped the image of the eclipse and asked my daughter if she knew what it meant.
“Yeah,” she told me.
I felt some relief.
“OK, what?”
Arlie stared at the paper, seemed to give it a few moments of thought, then told me, “I don’t know.”
My 6-year-old daughter of absolutely no use in helping me decipher this riddle designed for tiny children, I continued on to the problem proper.
“'Tommy eats 9 grapes,’” I read aloud.
“What kind of grapes are they?” Arlie wanted to know.
“What?”
“What kind of grapes are they, Daddy? Purple or green?”
“I don’t know, Arlie. I don’t think it matters …”
I continued reading:
“'Then he eats another three grapes’ …”
“I like green grapes,” Arlie told me.
“‘Fine — 'three GREEN grapes,'" I amended. “‘How many grapes does he eat?’”
My daughter sat up in her chair and threw her hair back.
“That’s easy, Daddy,” she said. “He ate …” She paused, did a few calculations on her fingers, then answered with certainty … “12 green grapes.”
I also did some quick … well, relatively quick … mental calculations.
“Well, of course it’s 12, Arlie,” I said. “Everybody knows that. The problem is, I don’t know what the heck they want usto do with that information.”
Using her pencil, Arlie pointed to a rectangle — the shaped divided into two rows, each row divided into five small boxes — drawn next to the text.
“I have to fill in those boxes with the correct number,” she said.
I shook my head and said, “But there are only 10 boxes. If what you’re telling me is true, you need to draw 12 grapes.”
“Green grapes, Daddy,” Arlie corrected. She was already filling each box with a small oval.
“I just draw the extras outside of the boxes,” she said. Which is exactly what she did. The last two ovals floated just below the rectangle … two green grapes excommunicated from the bunch.
I shook my head. It didn’t seem right.
“Why wouldn’t they just include enough boxes to draw all the grapes you need?”
Arlie shrugged.
“And why would the instructions tell you to, ‘Make a ten to solve?’ What does that even mean?”
“It’s just something it says, Daddy,” Arlie said. Her tone suggested I should relax. But how could I? It was math … and simple math at that … and it was already giving me grief. Not to skip pages in the novel of my life, but how the heck am I supposed to relax when I know things like algebra and geometry and quantitative reasoning await in the not-too-distant future?
Arlie leaned back in her chair and surveyed her work. She seemed satisfied.
“Can I eat some ice cream now, Daddy?”
“Yes, yes,” I told her, barely listening. “Go eat. Daddy’s going to stare at this for a little while.”
She shrugged and said, “OK.” The legs of the chair scraped against the hardwood as she pushed away from the dining room table.I could hear her rummaging through the freezer as I stared at her first-grade math homework, hoping the realization would soon dawn on me, but knowing in my heart it never would.
“I really hate math,” I said.
Although Arlie’s homework remained silent, I knew the feeling was mutual.
