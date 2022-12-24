My girlfriend is not a big fan of the Christmas season. That’s partly due to the fact that she’s worked in retail for a long time. So for her, the holidays are about not getting sent to jail for wringing a customer’s neck.
Missie has been working all hours of the day and night the past few weeks so that the rest of us can stroll into her store, pick up some clothes, toss them aside in another part of the store when we decide not to buy them, and then ask stupid questions that are clearly answered by the large sign standing right next to them.
I’d probably hate Christmas, too. I could certainly never do her job, mainly because I would be quickly fired for firing a barrage of sarcastic barbs at some idiot after they asked why Black Friday deals weren’t available the following week. (Insert face palm emoji here.)
So, yes, I enjoy this time of year. There’s still some magic in it for me. I love driving around looking at Christmas lights in the middle of the night (you know, like, 5:30 p.m.). I love seeing loved ones and stuffing myself with chicken dressing and sweet potato casserole. I love the sweet assurance I feel during a Christmas Eve church service. And, of course, I love getting presents.
Christmas can have a calming effect on me, especially when I just sit on the couch and bask in the glow of the Christmas tree lights. Missie does enjoy that part of the holidays. Really puts us both in touch with the whole “Peace on Earth” thing, even when Missie isn’t feeling a bit of good will toward men.
Maybe I like Christmas so much because it offers such a stark contrast to my everyday life. Even a single Christmas song – especially if it’s “O Holy Night” – can momentarily take me away from the troubles of this world. This season can often make it feel like I’ve entered a whole different dimension of existence, where sadness can’t touch me. It can’t get through the hedge of Christmas memories that surround me. The darkness of my depression can’t penetrate the light cast by those who love me, a light that seems to shine just a little brighter this time of year.
It’s not this way all the time throughout the holidays, but there are moments where this alternate reality takes over, and I try to stay there as long as I can. I want to breathe in the cold air, inhale the smell of peppermint, and stare deep into the star that sits atop the tree. I want the silence to embrace me.
This sense of fleeting joy often lingers past Christmas, into the New Year. But inevitably, hard reality creeps back in, bringing with it a cold front that envelops my heart.
Missie, on the other hand, will have a much lighter workload come January. She’ll have less customer drama to deal with. And we’ll have a little more time together.
To be honest, that’s a sweet feeling not even Christmas can give me.
