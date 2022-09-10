When a butterfly alights on one’s shoulder, the poet Robert Browning would say, “God’s in his heaven, all’s right with the world,” and I must concur with the bard. The hackberry butterfly that perched on my sleeve as I sat on my front porch was like a living brooch with quivering antennae and gossamer wings. What a friendly, benign, lovely creature of the Order Lepidoptera! However, because this butterfly’s coloring is rather subdued, it frequently goes unnoticed and seldom does its photograph adorn a nature calendar.
The hackberry butterfly does not sport iridescent color, but in a subtle way, it is beautifully patterned. This butterfly has grayish-brown wings. The forewings have white spots, and each forewing has a prominent black spot. The hind wings have a row of five black spots. When the wings are folded, they are a pale gray with a row of powdery-green spots.
Hackberry butterflies could not care less about your nectar-rich zinnias or lantana that entice many other butterflies to your garden. These butterflies shun nectar and feed primarily on tree sap, overripe fruit, carrion and dung and frequently find human perspiration quite delectable. I have discovered that the minerals or salts in old bricks attract these butterflies, and since they are cold-blooded creatures, provide a warm place to bask in the sun.
As the name implies, hackberry butterflies are totally dependent on hackberry trees for their existence. These trees are their only host plant. Without these trees there would be no hackberry butterflies. The butterflies lay their eggs on the leaves of these native trees. The green caterpillar at maturity is just over an inch long and has branched knobs on its head. Hackberry caterpillars are very hungry, ravenous, abundant caterpillars, but they seldom defoliate the tree because birds find them to be quite tasty.
The hackberry tree is a native tree that seldom gets the respect it deserves, especially when it comes to the balance of nature. This tree is seldom sought after by gardeners, but according to author and entomologist Doug Tallamy, Ph.D., the genus supports 43 species of caterpillars. It is also the host plant for these familiar butterflies: Hackberry, Snout, Question Mark, Mourning Cloak, and Tawny Emperor. The fruit that appears in the fall also attracts numerous species of birds. The hackberry tree is deciduous, has compound leaves, and is readily identified by its warty bark.
This tree will grow in a variety of habitats and can withstand many adverse conditions. It does not tower over the landscape like a majestic oak, flower like a dogwood in the spring, or sport lovely autumnal leaves in the fall, but it is treasured by butterfly enthusiasts and bird watchers. If you have a hackberry tree on your property, you are virtually guaranteed to have hackberry butterflies.
With a change of seasons, as fall approaches, this is probably the last of the hackberry butterflies, but they seem to persist until some frosty morn. The next generation that will emerge in the spring will soon be snugly encased in their chrysalises for the winter.
A bejeweled butterfly brooch that I possess is quite lovely penned to a cardigan, but no brooch can compare with the beauty, magic, and enchantment of a live butterfly perched on one’s shoulder. For a rare moment in time, it is a peaceable kingdom.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.