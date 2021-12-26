When I was married, we’d pile into the minivan and drive to the in-laws’ house in suburban St. Louis – that land of meticulously manicured lawns and bland Midwestern food.
At some point during the visit, we would go around and announce our New Year’s resolutions. I’ve never cared for such things, and one year, as my turn came, I said I had no resolutions because I didn’t believe in them.
My mother-in-law was miffed. My sister-in-law was flummoxed. My wife just rolled her eyes. The family badgered me to make a resolution, and honestly I don’t remember if I caved or stood my ground. Probably the former, because that’s not a great hill to die on.
Now that I’m divorced, I no longer have to deal with that nonsense (or with that flavorless food). Some of you, however, might find yourself in such a situation this week, and if you share my opinion that New Year’s resolutions are ridiculous, it could make for an awkward family gathering.
So allow me to arm you with some ready-made resolutions to placate your anal-retentive relatives. And remember, try to sound as earnest as possible. You really need to sell it in order to hide the sarcasm.
Here are your New Year’s resolutions. Mix and match as you see fit.
• “I resolve to invest all my savings in Dogecoin.”
• “I resolve to stop eating sloppy Joes over my computer.”
• “I resolve to eat at least one salad this year.”
• “I resolve to follow an influencer on Instagram.”
• “I resolve to expand my musical horizons by listening to K-Pop.”
• “I resolve to watch fewer true crime documentaries.”
• “I resolve to subscribe to a bunch of NPR podcasts.”
• “I resolve to regularly de-coagulate the ketchup bottle lid.”
• “I resolve to take fewer selfies.”
• “I resolve to make amends with my sworn enemies and take a blood oath to never kill again.” I actually made this resolution once but was unable to keep it. :(
• “I resolve to finally clean off my desk at work before it is declared a threat to public safety.”
• “I resolve to keep a daily diary.” Try not to bust out laughing if you use this one.
• “I resolve to finally have coffee with that old high school acquaintance I randomly ran into five years ago.”
• “I resolve to make a viral Tik Tok that will transcend humanity’s differences and unite the world under one sky.”
• “I resolve to compose an actual handwritten letter to someone.”
• “I resolve to no longer make fun of millennials and zoomers who can’t drive stick.”
• “I resolve to no longer make fun of boomers who constantly have their Facebook accounts hacked.”
• “I resolve to finally relinquish my unrequited love for Sarah Michelle Gellar.”
• “I resolve to start looking people in the eye when they speak to me.”
• “I resolve to not forget someone’s name the moment they tell me.”
• “I resolve to eat less cheese.”
• “I resolve to stop being a sarcastic jerk.” No, no, never mind. They’d never buy that one.