djr-2022-08-06-liv-column-rsj-p1

In Mississippi, catfish is served with hushpuppies, french fries and cole slaw.

 Robert St. John

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

We are a nation of regional dining concepts and local dishes. Chicago has deep-dish pizza parlors. New Orleans has po-boy shops. Ohio has chili parlors. Maine has lobster shacks. South Florida has crab shacks. Maryland also has crab shacks (there are a lot of shacks in regional dining). Oyster bars are scattered across the Gulf states, and barbecue concepts are spread across the South. You’ll find vinegar-based barbecue in North Carolina, sweet sauce in Georgia, spicy sauce in Tennessee, white sauce in Alabama, and almost all that sauce will be slathered on pork. In Texas beef brisket is king.

Newsletters

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Daddy B's Hushpuppies at robertstjohn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus